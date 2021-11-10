128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia

During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the confiscations and arrests stemmed from a Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, investigation into an alleged home grow operation on the 27000 block of Alabastro Drive.

“When J-Team deputies learned of a residence near a school in Saugus cultivating cannabis, they quickly investigated,” said Arriaga. “A search warrant was served, resulting in the seizure of approximately 128 marijuana plants and two arrests.”

The two suspects, a 46-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were both arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal cultivation near a school.

Both suspects were released Monday evening with a future court date to appear.

