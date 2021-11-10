header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Deputies work to seize over 128 marijuana plants in Valencia on Monday. Photo courtesy of SCV Sheriff's Station.

During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the confiscations and arrests stemmed from a Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, investigation into an alleged home grow operation on the 27000 block of Alabastro Drive.

“When J-Team deputies learned of a residence near a school in Saugus cultivating cannabis, they quickly investigated,” said Arriaga. “A search warrant was served, resulting in the seizure of approximately 128 marijuana plants and two arrests.”

The two suspects, a 46-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were both arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal cultivation near a school.

Both suspects were released Monday evening with a future court date to appear.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
