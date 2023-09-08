header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
| Friday, Sep 8, 2023
bouquet canyon creek project

Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.

The grant allows the county to enter the design phase of a major habitat restoration project along an 8-mile stretch of Bouquet Canyon Creek, downstream of Bouquet Reservoir.

By re-establishing creek flows to the southern end of Bouquet Canyon, the county seeks to achieve significant flood risk reduction, increase fish habitat, and allow for the replenishment of groundwater wells for residents downstream of the project site. The work would also prevent water within the creek from spilling over onto Bouquet Canyon Road during reservoir releases by the city of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and during many storm events.

“Receiving this grant will go a long way in improving public safety, restoring and preserving wildlife habitat, and enhancing the local water supply,” said Barger. “Having successfully obtained this grant award for our county is also a testament to our persistent and unrelenting advocacy work. I am committed to bringing long term relief to the residents of the area. Although this is a complex project involving state and federal partners, I won’t stop my advocacy work and support until the improvements are made.”

Much of the Bouquet Canyon Creek watershed was burned in a series of wildfires in the early 2000s. Major storms on the scorched slopes of the canyon caused significant sediment deposition within the reach of Bouquet Canyon Creek below Bouquet Reservoir. This deposition greatly reduced the creek’s flow-carrying capacity to the extent that even low flows migrate out of the creek.

“By restoring the capacity of the creek to manage storm flows, we can increase flood protection for the area and provide downstream residents with access to safe, clean, and reliable water resources, said Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella. “We look forward to collaborating with the community to deliver a plan that meets their short and long term needs in a sustainable way.”

The project is currently in the planning and development phase, with construction expected to begin in late 2024. Los Angeles County will continue to engage with the community and stakeholders throughout the process to ensure the project’s success.

For more information about the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, please visit Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project

$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7

Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event

County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence

L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign

L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host “Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs” on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FunBurger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
College of the Canyons continues to be ranked in both California Community College Athletic Association football polls following the Cougars' week one road loss at Citrus.
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio, announced that it has acquired Westfield Valencia Town Center. 
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office. 
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
TORRANCE — College of the Canyons picked up its first victory of the season before settling for a two-game split at the annual El Camino College tri-tourney on Friday. 
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: