May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year A Before Federal Enforcement Date
| Monday, May 9, 2022
Water drop


The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.

More than 13 million Californians have a REAL ID as of May 1, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 213,661 increase from the previous month.

Beginning in May next year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

“We encourage folks to get their REAL ID now. There is no need to procrastinate. It’s easy to start the application online,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Customers can fill out the online application, upload their documents, get verification and make an appointment when and where they want. Within a few days, you are ready to go.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application and upload their documents. A visit to a DMV office is required to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (ex: valid passport, birth certificate)
*Legal name change document(s) if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (examples: marriage certificate, adoption papers)

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (ex: utility bill, bank statement)

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply)

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
Monday, May 9, 2022
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
FULL STORY...
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
Monday, May 9, 2022
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced. 
FULL STORY...
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Monday, May 9, 2022
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
FULL STORY...
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022
May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home
2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Continue to Rise in County and SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,270 new cases countywide, with 114 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,991, county case totals to 2,888,408 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,321, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Continue to Rise in County and SCV
May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
The Master's University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men's and women's competitions, the highest finishes in program history.
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers
The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers
CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
