1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
Friday, Apr 24, 2020
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
|
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
|
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
|
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
|
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
|
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
|
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
|
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
|
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
|
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
|
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
|
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
|
California is launching a first-in-the nation meal delivery program, a partnership to make wellness check-in calls, and the expansion of Friendship Line California to help combat social isolation.
|
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
|
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
|
Real Life Church in Valencia will hand out free face masks and hand sanitizer in a drive-through operation on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
|
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
|
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.