1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

People were dying. Citizens were told to wear masks, not congregate, and stay home. This was 1918. Nothing has changed, although science has.

We now know we are dealing with a virus. Molecularly, the structure and how it invades host cells has been delineated. It is highly contagious, airborne, and the human body is only slowly developing immunity to it.

One hundred years ago, they could not determine who actively had the virus, nor who had developed immunity. Today, we can get this information through testing, but it has been markedly limited.

If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.

Mortality is higher in older adults and those with chronic health conditions. Yet, the entire population is segregated, drastically affecting our economy. There should be a balance.

We seem to be “flattening the curve,” so I am with those recommending high-risk individuals remain in isolation while others return to work, still utilizing face masks, social separation, contact tracing, and testing.

Vast population testing must first be achieved, then vigilance utilizing the science of 2020, not 1918.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.