One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce

One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision just before 6:30 a.m. on Sierra Highway and Penman Road, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Two vehicles were involved and two patients were transported to the hospital; one patient was trapped,” said fire deparment spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash scene that involved a silver Toyota Prius and a silver Toyota 4Runner, according to its traffic incident reports.

“The person was not deceased on (the) scene; deceased at the hospital,” said CHP Officer Tony Polizzi, adding that an investigation into the head-on crash was still underway.

A temporary SigAlert was issued in the area as a result of the crash.

The age and gender of the person deceased and the other individual who was transported to a hospital were not immediately available, according to first responders.