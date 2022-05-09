2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced

The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced.

Brian Koegle and Julie Sturgeon were named the winners of the yearly award Friday, May 6.

About Brian Koegle

Brian Koegle is a partner in the employment and labor law department of Poole, Shaffrey & Koegle, L.L.P. After attending College of the Canyons in the 90’s he transferred to Ohio State University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology. He would eventually return to California and attend Southwestern University School of Law, where he participated in the widely acclaimed SCALE program. After passing the California Bar exam in 2001, Koegle would open his own practice focusing on employment law and litigation until 2004 when he would join Poole & Shaffrey L.L.P.

Koegle has served with a number of organizations around Santa Clarita including The College of the Canyons Foundation, HandsOn Santa Clarita, The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project and Junior Chamber International. He is also a member of the Labor and Employment Sections of the California State Bar and the Los Angeles County Bar. For his time as a Lawyer, Koegle has been recognized as a Rising Star by SuperLawyers/Los Angeles Magazine in 2010-2015 and as a Super Lawyer in 2016-2020. He has also been Recognized as one of the “40 under Forty” by both the San Fernando Valley Business Journal and the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal.

Koegle was nominated by the College of the Canyons Foundation, SCV Senior Center, and the Chamber of Commerce.

About Julie Sturgeon.

Julie Sturgeon is the President of Julie M. Sturgeon CPA and has practiced in Santa Clarita since 1990. Her focus has been on tax preparation and tax planning for both individuals and businesses. Sturgeon has clients in varying industries; from restaurants to medical and entertainment. She has co-owned Confidential Data Destruction Company with her Husband Steve, and played an active role in the sale of the company in 2019.

Sturgeon has worked with multiple charities and organizations around the valley for many years, including College of the Canyons Foundation, Child and Family Center, Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging, Rotary International, Sulphur Springs School, La Mesa Junior High, Canyon High School, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, AYSO, SCV Theatre Group, the Betty Ferguson Foundation and Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Sturgeon was nominated by the SCV Senior Center and the Rotatry Club of Santa Clarita.

