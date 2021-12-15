2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is looking for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far.

This year’ss marathon will kick off on Feb. 12 and feature five different series of races, including the marathon and half marathon.

Officials with the event are asking those willing to help to sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and help make the marathon one to remember.

Those with a group that would like to volunteer specifically at a water station can contact volunteers@santa-clarita.com.

The 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon is still taking registrations for runners as well, those wanting to register online have until Feb. 4 at scmarathon.org. The last day to register in person will be the day before race start Friday, Feb. 11.

