Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
2024 General Election Santa Clarita Races
| Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024
SCV Vote Center

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.

Unofficial results for Santa Clarita Valley races:

27th Congressional District

100% of election night precincts partially reporting:

Mike Garcia (R)

91,350

50.07%

George Whitesides (D)

91,096

49.93%

23rd State Senate District

62% of election night precincts partially reporting:

Kipp Mueller (D)

96,157

47.8%

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

105,121

52.2%

40th State Assembly District

100% of election night precincts partially reporting:

Pilar Schiavo (D)

73,801

52.3%

Patrick Lee Gipson (R)

67,273

47.7%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

2,285

32.31%

Tim Burkhart

2,543

35.95%

Bryce Jepsen

2,245

31.74%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Michelle Kampbell

6,331

43.17%

Darlene Trevino

8,335

56.83%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2

Edel Alonso

7,685

50.74%

Scott Schauer

7,460

49.26%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

8,634

49.35%

Tasha Hoggatt

1,969

11.26%

Andrew Taban

6,891

39.39%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Jerry Danielson

6,789

46.16%

Sharlene Johnson

7,920

53.84%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

5,765

38.80%

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

32.45%

4,822

Linda Hovis Storli

4,272

28.75%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Eric Anderson

34.99%

4,980

Erin Wilson

9,252

65.01%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

826

57.52%

Steven Sansone

610

42.48%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Mayra Cueller

1,349

33.67%

Suzan Solomon

2,657

66.33%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

4,322

57.72%

Mark White

3,166

42.28%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

Yes

16,884

46.23%

No

19,641

53.77%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Dan Masnada

12,038

37.12%

Gary Martin

13,922

42.93%

Paula Olivares

6,470

19.95%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Nathan Bousfield

7,780

20.27%

Ken Cooper

43.74%

43.74%

Piotr Orzechowski

13,817

35.99%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

15,130

60.47%

Holly Schroeder

9,891

39.53%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Stacy Fortner

8,921

36.34%

Kenneth Peterson

15,625

63.66%
