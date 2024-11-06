2024 General Election Santa Clarita Races

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.
Unofficial results for Santa Clarita Valley races:
27th Congressional District
100% of election night precincts partially reporting:
Mike Garcia (R)
91,350
50.07%
George Whitesides (D)
91,096
49.93%
23rd State Senate District
62% of election night precincts partially reporting:
Kipp Mueller (D)
96,157
47.8%
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
105,121
52.2%
40th State Assembly District
100% of election night precincts partially reporting:
Pilar Schiavo (D)
73,801
52.3%
Patrick Lee Gipson (R)
67,273
47.7%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
2,285
32.31%
Tim Burkhart
2,543
35.95%
Bryce Jepsen
2,245
31.74%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Michelle Kampbell
6,331
43.17%
Darlene Trevino
8,335
56.83%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2
Edel Alonso
7,685
50.74%
Scott Schauer
7,460
49.26%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
8,634
49.35%
Tasha Hoggatt
1,969
11.26%
Andrew Taban
6,891
39.39%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Jerry Danielson
6,789
46.16%
Sharlene Johnson
7,920
53.84%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
5,765
38.80%
Gloria Mercado-Fortine
32.45%
4,822
Linda Hovis Storli
4,272
28.75%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Eric Anderson
34.99%
4,980
Erin Wilson
9,252
65.01%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
826
57.52%
Steven Sansone
610
42.48%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Mayra Cueller
1,349
33.67%
Suzan Solomon
2,657
66.33%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
4,322
57.72%
Mark White
3,166
42.28%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
Yes
16,884
46.23%
No
19,641
53.77%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Dan Masnada
12,038
37.12%
Gary Martin
13,922
42.93%
Paula Olivares
6,470
19.95%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Nathan Bousfield
7,780
20.27%
Ken Cooper
43.74%
43.74%
Piotr Orzechowski
13,817
35.99%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
15,130
60.47%
Holly Schroeder
9,891
39.53%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Stacy Fortner
8,921
36.34%
Kenneth Peterson
15,625
63.66%
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.