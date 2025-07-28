2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.

As part of LAHSA’s ongoing commitment to transparency and data accuracy, the 2024 and 2025 local raw data sets have been adjusted to ensure a consistent year-over-year comparison. These adjustments affect only the data below the Service Planning Area level and do not impact the official HUD-reported totals.

“We made these adjustments because our partners and stakeholders deserve the most precise data possible,” said Paul Rubenstein, Deputy Chief of External Relations at LAHSA. “By refining how we report local data, we’re helping communities better understand the scope of homelessness in their area and make more informed decisions about how to address it.”

The changes involve the removal of data from programs like Inside Safe and Pathway Home that have multiple locations from the local raw data sets. This decision was made to address a limitation in HUD’s reporting guidance, which states that multi-site or scattered-site programs use the address of the location with the largest number of participants. While this approach meets federal standards, it does not provide the level of geographic precision that local officials need to understand homelessness in their specific jurisdictions at the time of the count.

Removing data for these programs from the 2024 and 2025 local raw data ensures that comparisons between the two years reflect actual changes in homelessness, not shifts in program reporting.

LAHSA is working on a new public spreadsheet that will integrate data from Inside Safe and Pathway Home sites into the local 2025 counts. While this information cannot currently be integrated directly into the 2024 and 2025 dashboards due to technical limitations, the new spreadsheet will provide the public and policymakers with more comprehensive local totals for 2025.

Looking ahead, LAHSA is developing a process to reintroduce data for Inside Safe, Pathway Home and similar programs into the 2026 local raw data reports using the appropriate addresses for each scattered-site or multi-site program.

For more information on HUD’s reporting guidance, please refer to page 38 of the 2025 Housing Inventory Count and Point-in-Time Count of People Experiencing Homelessness guidance. Visit https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/hdx/pit-hic/#2025-pit-count-and-hic-guidance.

Like this: Like Loading...