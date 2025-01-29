2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless County Rescheduled

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
California State University, Northridge, will be presenting “Bajitas y Suavecitas,” an art exhibit that focuses on women leaders in lowrider culture, this spring in the university’s Art Galleries.
|
The American Red Cross is proud to collaborate with 211 LA, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and hyper-local partner with deep community roots, in a successful community-led response to support recovery from the wildfires in Los Angeles.
|
The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has officially been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.
|
Ensuring that every student at California State University, Northridge has the tools they need to succeed drives everything that Freddie Sánchez does at CSUN.
|
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has announced that applications will be available for the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option on Feb. 18.
|
1945
- Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story
]
|
Award-winning magician Chris Caneld is premiering his immersive, magical theatrical show "The Games We Play" at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on Feb. 28.
|
In the wake of the devastating fires in Southern California and as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proclaimed State of Emergency and Executive Order, the California Department of Public Health is taking steps to support and make things easier for Californians as recovery continues across the region.
|
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has announced the start of its grant funded watershed education program at McGrath Elementary School.
|
From Feb. 22 through March 2, the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, will present a new opera by California State University, Northridge emeritus music professor Daniel Kessner. The opera shines light on the lives of members of a Japanese American family and their friends while imprisoned in a US internment camp during World War II.
|
Attend the Aerospace & Defense Forum, Santa Clarita Valley Chapter January Excellence in Leadership Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a sweeping plan to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure equitable support for thousands of residents and small businesses affected by the unprecedented Eaton and Palisades Wildfires this month.
|
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2024, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
|
Applications for the 2025 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Steven Szczerbaty. He is a 74-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., on the 26800 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Santa Clarita.
|
College of the Canyons men's golf claimed its first tournament victory of the season after seeing four players finish top four in the individual standings in a dominant outing at the 2025 Pt. Conception Invitational played at La Purisima Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 27.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall.
|
On Friday, Jan. 24 College of the Canyons women's tennis started its 2025 campaign with a road trip to Mt. San Antonio College, eventually falling 7-2 to the host Mounties.
|
The College of the Canyons football program will host its third annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 8, as part the annual "Big Game" weekend.
|
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
1850
- Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story
]
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation in response to the Los Angeles wildfires have created the Cougars Care Emergency Fund to help COC students who have lost everything.
|
Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check at a local residence on the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Two females were found dead at the scene.
|
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.