2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless County Rescheduled

The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has officially been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.

This annual event between the City of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and our local non-profit Bridge to Home, counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer to help complete the count which will take place from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway). Volunteers will be placed into teams and go out into the field to count, starting and finishing their shifts at The Centre. Similar to last year, an application collection software with mapping capabilities will be used to collect information. Participants will need a smartphone to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed into a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone.

Registration can be completed online at TheyCountWillYou.org. For more information on the count please visit TheyCountWillYou.org. Residents can also contact Tyson Pursley, Bridge to Home’s Clinical Supervisor, at tyson.pursley@btohome.org.

