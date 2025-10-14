header image

2025 Homeless Count Finalized
| Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
homeless camping - boise ban

In keeping with its commitment and dedication to transparency, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles. The Sheltered Count in the LA CoC was revised from 23,503 people to 23,362 people, or a difference of 141 people. As a result, the estimated number of total people experiencing homelessness in the LA CoC was also revised downward by 141 to 67,777 people. For the City of Los Angeles, the sheltered count was revised from 16,727 to 16,723, or a difference of four people. Likewise, the total estimate for the city was revised downward by four to 43,695. All revisions to the 2025 Homeless Count data are within the margins of error of the results LAHSA announced in July and are considered statistically insignificant.

“LAHSA has an unwavering commitment to accountability and transparency, especially when it comes to providing as accurate a picture of homelessness in our community,” said Bevin Kuhn, LAHSA’s Deputy Chief Analytics Officer. “This standard HUD data review presents an opportunity to ensure our Homeless Count data is as accurate as possible. While the resulting adjustments fall well within the margin of error, the process itself is invaluable to ensuring the integrity of the Homeless Count.”

Revisions to the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles have led to updated overall results for the homeless count. The total estimate of homeless individuals was adjusted from 72,308 to 72,195. Additionally, the count of sheltered individuals was revised from 24,895 to 24,745.

These revisions were made after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s review of 2025 Homeless Count data found duplication and utilization errors. Specifically, two interim housing sites in the Long Beach Continuum of Care were mistakenly counted in the Los Angeles Continuum of Care’s Homeless Count. This occurred because the Long Beach Continuum of Care uses LAHSA’s Homelessness Management Information System database to account for people experiencing homelessness within its borders, and the unsheltered count consists of data pulled from HMIS. The other eight sites were removed at HUD’s request due to irregular utilization rates.

LAHSA also revised the countywide unsheltered estimate from 47,413 to 47,450, or an increase of 37 people. The revision adds unsheltered data from the Winnetka area of Los Angeles to the countywide unsheltered results. When calculating the data from the four Los Angeles County Continuums of Care, LAHSA mistakenly used an outdated file that did not include the Winnetka data. During the HUD review process, LAHSA discovered the omission and added the data to the revised results. This process applied only to the countywide numbers because the data were included in the City of Los Angeles’ and the Los Angeles Continuum of Care unsheltered estimates announced in July.

Also included in the final data release are revised numbers for several subpopulations. LAHSA’s data partner, the University of Southern California, inadvertently excluded some interim housing programs’ start and end dates. As a result, the sheltered counts for several demographics change within their original margin of error. The following demographics were the largest revisions:

59-person decrease in the Black, African American, or African sheltered population

55-person increase in the White sheltered population

162-person increase in the chronic homelessness sheltered population

137-person increase in the serious mental illness sheltered population

103-person increase in the substance abuse sheltered population

LAHSA has released the revised data summaries on its website.

LAHSA also announced the creation and release of the Local Jurisdiction Count. This new file represents a significant step in enhancing transparency into the Homeless Count. The Local Jurisdiction Count provides the most up-to-date 2025 Homeless Count Census Subtract data by using contemporaneous administrative records to incorporate scattered-site shelter data, reassigning shelter counts that had previously been aggregated in a single location as per HUD guidance, and making other verified adjustments.

The County of Los Angeles will use this up-to-date dataset to determine funding allocations for the Measure A Local Solutions Fund, ensuring resources are distributed based on the most accurate data available. The Local Jurisdiction Count is available to view on LAHSA’s website.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households


Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
FULL STORY...

2025 Homeless Count Finalized


Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County


Friday, Oct 10, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
FULL STORY...

Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust


Friday, Oct 10, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month


Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the department’s seven animal care centers, including the Castaic Animal Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.

Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.

County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.

2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.

Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 

Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.

Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.

LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles county starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

SCV Football: Sorting Out
Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change.

Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.

Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.

SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.

Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.

TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.

Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.

Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
SCVNews.com