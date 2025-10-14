2025 Homeless Count Finalized

In keeping with its commitment and dedication to transparency, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles. The Sheltered Count in the LA CoC was revised from 23,503 people to 23,362 people, or a difference of 141 people. As a result, the estimated number of total people experiencing homelessness in the LA CoC was also revised downward by 141 to 67,777 people. For the City of Los Angeles, the sheltered count was revised from 16,727 to 16,723, or a difference of four people. Likewise, the total estimate for the city was revised downward by four to 43,695. All revisions to the 2025 Homeless Count data are within the margins of error of the results LAHSA announced in July and are considered statistically insignificant.

“LAHSA has an unwavering commitment to accountability and transparency, especially when it comes to providing as accurate a picture of homelessness in our community,” said Bevin Kuhn, LAHSA’s Deputy Chief Analytics Officer. “This standard HUD data review presents an opportunity to ensure our Homeless Count data is as accurate as possible. While the resulting adjustments fall well within the margin of error, the process itself is invaluable to ensuring the integrity of the Homeless Count.”

Revisions to the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles have led to updated overall results for the homeless count. The total estimate of homeless individuals was adjusted from 72,308 to 72,195. Additionally, the count of sheltered individuals was revised from 24,895 to 24,745.

These revisions were made after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s review of 2025 Homeless Count data found duplication and utilization errors. Specifically, two interim housing sites in the Long Beach Continuum of Care were mistakenly counted in the Los Angeles Continuum of Care’s Homeless Count. This occurred because the Long Beach Continuum of Care uses LAHSA’s Homelessness Management Information System database to account for people experiencing homelessness within its borders, and the unsheltered count consists of data pulled from HMIS. The other eight sites were removed at HUD’s request due to irregular utilization rates.

LAHSA also revised the countywide unsheltered estimate from 47,413 to 47,450, or an increase of 37 people. The revision adds unsheltered data from the Winnetka area of Los Angeles to the countywide unsheltered results. When calculating the data from the four Los Angeles County Continuums of Care, LAHSA mistakenly used an outdated file that did not include the Winnetka data. During the HUD review process, LAHSA discovered the omission and added the data to the revised results. This process applied only to the countywide numbers because the data were included in the City of Los Angeles’ and the Los Angeles Continuum of Care unsheltered estimates announced in July.

Also included in the final data release are revised numbers for several subpopulations. LAHSA’s data partner, the University of Southern California, inadvertently excluded some interim housing programs’ start and end dates. As a result, the sheltered counts for several demographics change within their original margin of error. The following demographics were the largest revisions:

59-person decrease in the Black, African American, or African sheltered population

55-person increase in the White sheltered population

162-person increase in the chronic homelessness sheltered population

137-person increase in the serious mental illness sheltered population

103-person increase in the substance abuse sheltered population

LAHSA has released the revised data summaries on its website.

LAHSA also announced the creation and release of the Local Jurisdiction Count. This new file represents a significant step in enhancing transparency into the Homeless Count. The Local Jurisdiction Count provides the most up-to-date 2025 Homeless Count Census Subtract data by using contemporaneous administrative records to incorporate scattered-site shelter data, reassigning shelter counts that had previously been aggregated in a single location as per HUD guidance, and making other verified adjustments.

The County of Los Angeles will use this up-to-date dataset to determine funding allocations for the Measure A Local Solutions Fund, ensuring resources are distributed based on the most accurate data available. The Local Jurisdiction Count is available to view on LAHSA’s website.

