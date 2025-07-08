2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released

The Master’s University men’s soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.

The Mustangs finished 9-9-2 overall last season, including an 8-4-2 mark in the GSAC placing them second in the conference. The team made it to the championship match of the GSAC tournament before falling to Hope International 4-2.

The schedule includes 13 conference matches, with both Soka University of America and La Sierra University joining the GSAC this year, bringing the conference back up to 10 schools with five in California and five in Arizona. TMU will play the other four California schools in the conference twice while playing the Arizona schools just once.

“We are excited for the season schedule,” Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “Starting with three high quality scrimmages, our pre-conference schedule has two of the top NAIA universities in the west and two quality D-III opponents. Our GSAC schedule will be riddled with dangerous teams eager to make their mark in the conference and the nation, including playing two-time reigning GSAC champion Hope International twice. Several teams have improved their rosters and are ready for a run. I anticipate all quality teams with all of them having a legitimate chance to make playoffs.”

The three scrimmages will begin on Aug. 16 when the Mustangs travel to Cal State Bakersfield to play the Roadrunners. The only home scrimmage will be against Concordia University Irvine on August. 30.

The first official match of the season will be on the road Sep. 5 against Occidental College, with the home opener Sep. 8 at 5 p.m. against Eastern Oregon.

To see the full schedule, visit https://gomustangs.com/sports/mens-soccer/schedule.

