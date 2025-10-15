header image

October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Water drop


For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences.

Since 1995, K-12 students and teachers have published their research in The New Journal of Student Research Abstracts, created by Oppenheimer with hopes of instilling a curiosity in science beyond the classroom.

According to Oppenheimer, it is important that students get involved early for the United States to further advance in the scientific field.

“To get students involved in research early, that’s important for the country,” Oppenheimer said. “Our country is great in science and having the students do research early helps.”

Terri Miller, a retired teacher who has been a part of the journal for more than 20 years agrees that fostering a love for the discipline early is crucial for the development of science in the US.

“If the kids are interested in science early, that special spark of enthusiasm for science is born,” Miller said. “The kids often go into science related fields such as medicine, and some will even become science researchers.”

She said students who have been involved with these scientific journals return every year with an even more strong and active interest in what they can do in this field.

“The younger kids that have done a research project before are more interested in science in general and are more open to learning a lot of new things about science. Some of them become very creative and even magical in their responses.” Miller said.

Students exposed early often continue pursuing science on their own when the time comes for college. Oppenheimer said that advancements in the field begin in the classroom when young students become immersed.

For some students, science is something they’ve always had an interest in, and the program allows for a supportive environment where they can continue to explore and test if that is something they could see themselves pursuing in the future.

Elizabeth Watson, a member at the Boys and Girls Club in Laughlin, Nevada, aspires of being a marine biologist. Since doing the research journals, she is set on pursuing the profession. “Doing this kind of hands-on science just makes me more excited about it. It’s like, ‘Yes, this is totally what I want to do.’”

Watson first heard about this at her Teen Center, where Miller would join in for the summer to kickstart these experiments.

“We’d do these big experiments that lasted for weeks. It wasn’t just a quick thing you finish in an hour, we actually had to keep working on it, watch it change, and stick with it. That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, this is actually pretty cool,’” Watson said. “It made science feel less like schoolwork and more like something fun we were figuring out together.”

“Even when things don’t go as planned, you still learn something, and sometimes the ‘wrong’ results end up being the most interesting.”

These various experiments give students the necessary tools to pursue science in a safe, encouraging setting and allows an opportunity for them to develop problem-solving skills that can be used outside the classroom.

Oppenheimer says he is honored by the opportunity to collaborate with these dedicated teachers in pursuit of their shared goal of getting students to harbor a future interest in science careers. “I think all students should try research, because you never know who’s going to be great.”
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser

Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
FULL STORY...

TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal

TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more. 
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
