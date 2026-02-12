2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications

|
The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.
|
Since 1984, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has honored the extraordinary women whose volunteer service strengthens and uplifts the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites community members to participate in a community workshop looking at the Agency's portfolio and Water Shortage Contingency Plan as part of the Urban Water Management Plan development process.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is issuing a final call to local students to submit artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.
|
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
|
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
|
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 12th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Feb. 17-24, 2026, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the Agency’s imported water supply.
|
<strong>1970</strong> - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw7001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw7001.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw7001.jpg" alt="Civic Center" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, has announced that the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694) was signed into law, strengthening California’s protections for veterans and service members seeking the benefits they have earned.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of a new episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, featuring a video-focused, behind-the-scenes tour of the Barnyard at William S. Hart Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced that it has resumed full operations and has returned to regular serving hours.
|
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event, a free catalytic converter etching service designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.
|
The Third Annual SCV Eco-Alliance Film Festival will be held Saturday, March 7 at Aliso Hall at College of the Canyons. This event is free of charge and complimentary parking is also available.
|
The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.
|
It was a different day on Saturday, Feb. 7, but had virtually the same result as that of Friday, Feb. 6, as The Master's University baseball team again dropped game one but came back to win game two to salvage an overall split (2-2) in the double doubleheader series against Bushnell University (OR).
|
Jazen Guillory's jumper as time expired in overtime was the game-winner as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated Embry-Riddle 87-85 Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.
|
Allie Miller poured in 25 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 71-64 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.
|
College of the Canyons swimming competed at the annual Larry Baratte Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 7 with the season-opening meet also serving as the Western State Conference preview event.
|
College of the Canyons started the 2026 track & field season with a limited run at the annual Moorpark College Multis and Season Opener meet held Feb. 6-7.
|
College of the Canyons softball recorded a pair of lopsided victories over Santiago Canyon College on Friday, Feb. 6 at Whitten Field, as sophomore Akane Gonzalez led the way from the circle.
|
<strong>2013</strong> - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank">report</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ntsb.jpg" alt="NTSB report on helicopter crash" style="width:110px;border:0;margin-top:6px;">
</a>
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.