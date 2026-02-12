2026 SCAG Scholarship Program Now Accepting Student Applications

The Southern California Association of Governments is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program is now open.

The program, in collaboration with the California Transportation Foundation, will award nine $4,000 scholarships to high school or community college students in the SCAG region. Students from any field of study are invited to apply. Preference will be given to applications demonstrating a commitment to community, regional or urban planning, civil engineering, political science, public administration, sustainable development or related fields.

“As the Regional Council Representative for District 67 of SCAG, which includes Santa Clarita, I encourage eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to pursue their education and contribute their perspectives on the future of our communities,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “The SCAG Scholarship Program supports students who are preparing for careers that will directly impact how our region plans, builds and serves its residents.”

Applications and all materials for the 2026 SCAG Scholarship Program are being accepted until March 20, at 5 p.m.

For more information, including required application materials, residency and eligibility requirements, please visit scag.ca.gov/scholarship.

Like this: Like Loading...