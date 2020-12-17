Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives

Many team sports competitions in both adult and youth leagues will not be allowed in California until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement issued Monday by the California Department of Public Health.
William S. Hart Union High School District officials have informed parents that due to logistical concerns heading into finals week, the cohort groups of students who have been receiving in-person instruction on district sites this past semester will complete their final few days of the semester from home.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board members voted Tuesday to approve appending Central Park’s name in honoring the Saugus High School shooting victims, following heated commentary from residents who urged them to pass the designation.
20/20 Foresight, a leader in retained executive search services for the real estate and financial services industries, has acquired Saenger Associates, a prominent Valencia, California-based retained search firm, which was founded by Gary Saenger in 1999 and is focused on serving its clients in the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain of the industrial products, aerospace & defense, and consumer products verticals.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Los Angeles County Development Authority $6,418,080 to fund 500 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to help homeless veterans or veterans at risk of experiencing homelessness.
A California federal court recently ruled against the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity in a lawsuit challenging the way a habitat conservation plan would affect the California condor in the area where Tejon Ranch Co. plans to develop residential and commercial projects.
Reacting to a devastating number of post-Thanksgiving deaths, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is quickly stockpiling body bags and prepping emergency morgues to aid hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 86 new deaths, including the 51st death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,194 new cases of COVID-19, with 12,494 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A bipartisan group of California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses amid ever-changing safety restrictions and COVID-19 surges.
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
