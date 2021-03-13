30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft

SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be from March 12 to April 12.

The draft plan and ordinance are available online at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws.

This plan will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such as a result of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning.

“We’re committed to ensuring that our customers have and continue to have a safe and reliable water supply. It’s about preparing now for the events that could jeopardize our water supply in the future. Good planning is instrumental to the creation of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan and we welcome public input and participation in the plan’s drafting,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone.

What is in the Water Shortage Contingency Plan?

SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan includes several key actions such as:

– Assess water supply reliability;

– Develop assessment procedures, monitoring and reporting systems;

– Create shortage response actions;

– Establish communication protocols;

– Build a compliance and enforcement program; and

– Evaluate financial, material and resource impacts.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The Agency held a public workshop in January that is available to view, along with the presentation and factsheet, at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

Where to submit comments or get more information:

The public comment period begins on March 12 and closes on April 12 at 5:00 p.m.

Comments can be submitted directly through the website at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

The public can also submit comments by one of the following methods and should include “Water Shortage Contingency Plan Comment” in the subject line of your email or letter. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by April 12, 2021.

1. Email: Matt Dickens Sustainability Manager SCV Water wscp@scvwa.org

2. Hard Copy via U.S. Mail: Matt Dickens Sustainability Manager SCV Water 26521 Summit Circle Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Next Steps

Comments received will be reviewed and integrated into the final documents that will be presented to the SCV Water Board of Directors during a public hearing on April 26.

This hearing will serve as another opportunity for the public to provide input and the Board to take action on the draft plan and ordinance.

About SCV Water: The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...