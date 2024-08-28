363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office awarded $4 million to 363 COVID-19 impacted small and micro businesses supporting the entertainment industry through the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant program.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and established through a July 2023 motion championed by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsay P. Horvath, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger with unanimous support by all five Supervisors, the Entertainment BIF provided grants of either $10k or $25k to diverse small and micro businesses in L.A. County including prop houses, printers, transportation, food caterers, small production companies, and more!

“The Third District is home to more studios and production companies than anywhere else in Los Angeles County. We’re committed to showing up for the entertainment industry—and the vital businesses that power it—in every way we can to ensure its continued success and growth,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath. “I’m proud to have established the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund with Supervisor Barger to support the small, essential businesses still grappling with the economic impact of the slow return of local film and TV productions.”

“The entertainment industry is a critical component of Los Angeles County’s economy and is interconnected with a myriad of other employees and contractors. From set designers to make-up artists and prop house sales representatives, these workers are dependent on business from studios and production companies,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. “Many of them felt the collateral pain from the simultaneous strikes – not to mention, have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that this support will provide much-needed relief for the essential workers who live throughout the County and keep our entertainment industry running.”

“The film industry is the bedrock of the L.A. County economy, generating over $150 billion in economic impact annually. The pandemic, followed by the entertainment industry strikes hit our small businesses who work in the industry particularly hard. The funding we are delivering to our local small employers will serve as a lifeline as the industry gets back to work,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

“Our entertainment industry is a treasured part of L.A. County’s history, and we’re committed to ensuring that it remains a vital part of our future. We recognize that behind the camera there is an entire ecosystem of workers and small business owners without whom this iconic industry could not function, and they need and deserve our support to thrive. These grants are our investment in that future,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I’m proud to stand with them.”

“The mom-and-pop businesses behind our most cherished films are a vital part of our local economy yet have been hardest hit by ongoing disruptions from the pandemic to the historic double strikes of 2023,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The County of Los Angeles remains steadfastly committed to supporting the industry, its workers, and small businesses with timely and innovative solutions such as removing excessive permitting fees, countywide Student Fee Waiver programs, studies on how the County can better attract and retain film, TV, and commercial production – most of which occurs in the Fifth District. We hope those that support the industry found some relief through our $4 million grant program.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all permitted film and tv production in L.A. County, with crippling effects still being felt industry wide today. Coupled with the impact of the historic labor strikes and other continued disruptions, the entertainment industry is still recovering.

“DEO and our County Film Office recognized the urgency in providing immediate capital support to the small businesses that serve the entertainment industry, quickly standing up a $4 million business interruption fund in response – unlike anything seen or done before by a local County agency,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity. “Faced with a dramatic drop in film productions and the loss of thousands of jobs, our creative economy continues to experience ongoing effects from the pandemic and the historic double strikes. We hope the grant funds have provided much needed relief during moments of crisis and remain committed to mitigate the continued economic fallout on our locally housed, internationally renowned industry.”

“No other region in the country has responded to the pandemic with such a proactive and comprehensive approach,” said Gary Smith, Head of the L.A. County Film Office. “As the County’s primary advocate and touchpoint for local film and tv production, the L.A. County Film Office is committed to supporting the growth and recovery of the entertainment industry through innovative approaches, including streamlining processes, reducing fees, and exploring local tax incentives.”

Through the Entertainment BIF, DEO awarded 363 grants to COVID-19 impacted small businesses that serve the entertainment industry. The program awarded grants of either $25,000 or $10,000, based on revenue size and selected businesses that fall within the highest, high, and moderate tiers of the County’s COVID-19 Vulnerability and Recovery Index. Full eligibility criteria available at grants.lacounty.gov. See breakdown of each tier below:

Grant Size: $25,000

Total Businesses Awarded: 28

Grant Size: $10,000

Total Businesses Awarded: 335

Of the 363 small and micro businesses awarded, close to half of all awards went to BIPOC (black, indigenous, and other people of color) small businesses. More than half of awardees were women, LGBTQIA+, Veteran, or Disabled owned small businesses, including History for Hire, a 33,000 square foot, family-owned prop house located in North Hollywood with contemporary and historical props and graphics available to rent for film and tv productions.

“History For Hire Prop House has supplied props to the entertainment industry since 1985. Started by my husband and brother Bob, we’ve supplied props for films all over the United States and the world,” said Pam Elyea, Co-founder and Co-owner of History for Hire. “There was no film production for months once the pandemic started. We applied for the grant because we needed funding to pay the rent, staff, benefits, and utilities. We took a leap of faith and used the time (keeping most of our staff on payroll) to take our catalog of props online. I am so grateful to L.A. County for the Business Interruption Fund. This fund brought so many small businesses together to talk about our issues and the road ahead.”

Administered in partnership with Lendistry and the Los Angeles Regional Small Business Development Center Network, the Entertainment BIF builds on more than $50 billion already awarded to small businesses and nonprofits in 2023 through the Economic Opportunity Grant Program and is part of DEO’s growing portfolio of capital access opportunities.

“So many of our region’s small businesses are still recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and continue to face significant challenges,” said Pat Nye, Regional Director for the L.A. SBDC. “L.A. County’s Business Interruption Fund program is a critical resource to communities across our region and the L.A. SBDC is proud to partner with L.A. County in supporting small business.”

“Entertainment is one of the largest industries here in Lendistry’s hometown, requiring small businesses of all types to support it,” says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. “I’m proud that Lendistry was able to help L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity distribute over $4 million to help them recover from one of the largest disruptions they’ve ever experienced.”

“The Business Interruption Fund is not just about recovery; it’s about resilience and ensuring that entertainment sector businesses continue to be the backbone of our local economy,” says Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President and CEO of The Center by Lendistry. “We are pleased to have delivered resources and been there for small businesses in their greatest time of need.”

“When Los Angeles competes internationally for new film, television and commercial projects, it does so based on the resiliency of its production support infrastructure,” said Paul Audley, President of Film L.A. “Put another way, it’s the working people and small businesses that support this industry that continue to make L.A.’s global leadership possible. Loss of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the disruptions of the ensuing years, have placed our competitive advantages at risk. We are grateful to the County of Los Angeles for introducing the Business Interruption Fund, to sustain these businesses and the economic stability of our communities.”

For businesses that did not receive a grant or are need of additional support, please visit Hollywood’s Double Strike – Department of Economic Opportunity for a list of capital and service assistance resources.

