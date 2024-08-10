header image

1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
40under40 nominations

JCI Santa Clarita has announced nominations for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open.

The SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals ages 18-40 that are dedicated, passionate, and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the SCV and its neighboring communities.

The SCV 40 Under Forty event began in 2009 and now has more than 500 honorees.

Deadline for nominations is Sept. 6.

Previous SCV 40 Under Forty award winners Brittany Barlog, Jessica Escorza and Alexander Hafizi will serve as the 40 Under Forty event co-chairs.

Nomination criteria:

1. Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Nov. 23.

2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley.

4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty honoree.

Nomination are being accepted at www.scv40underforty.com/nominate.

The SCV 40 Under Forty event is seeking sponsors.

For more information on sponsorships email scv40under40@gmail.com.

For more information about the event visit www.scv40underforty.com.
