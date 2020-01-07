[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
Johnny Rockets
The Johnny Rockets at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter sits vacant Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

 

Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.

“We had some good times with family and lots of different friends at this Johnny Rockets,” Santa Clarita resident Andrea Maldonado said. “I’m sad to see it go.”

Though the reason for the closure is unknown, Crab N Spice will soon be replacing it, according to Audra Cheney, marketing manager for Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Representatives from Johnny Rockets’ corporate office were unavailable for comment Monday.

In 2014, Crab N Spice opened its first location in Ventura. Since then, a second location has opened in Palmdale, with a number of locations listed as “coming soon” on its website, including Bakersfield, Sacramento and Arizona.

The seafood restaurant is known for its experimentation of spices and tastes and original Crab N Spice sauce.

The new seafood restaurant will have the same address as the previous Johnny Rockets, which is 24425 Town Center Drive, Suite No. 135.



The Johnny Rockets at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter sits vacant Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal




The Johnny Rockets at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter sits vacant Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal
