50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location

Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
“We had some good times with family and lots of different friends at this Johnny Rockets,” Santa Clarita resident Andrea Maldonado said. “I’m sad to see it go.”
Though the reason for the closure is unknown, Crab N Spice will soon be replacing it, according to Audra Cheney, marketing manager for Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Representatives from Johnny Rockets’ corporate office were unavailable for comment Monday.
In 2014, Crab N Spice opened its first location in Ventura. Since then, a second location has opened in Palmdale, with a number of locations listed as “coming soon” on its website, including Bakersfield, Sacramento and Arizona.
The seafood restaurant is known for its experimentation of spices and tastes and original Crab N Spice sauce.
The new seafood restaurant will have the same address as the previous Johnny Rockets, which is 24425 Town Center Drive, Suite No. 135.
The Johnny Rockets at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter sits vacant Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal
The Johnny Rockets at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter sits vacant Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal
The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
After a United States military drone carried out a missile attack killing a powerful Iranian commander, Gen. Qassim Suleimani, municipalities across the country began to encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.