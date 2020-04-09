[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
| Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Colfax Avenue
Colfax Avenue is the main street that bisects the metropolitan area in Denver, Colorado. Today many of the business that line the street are closed, part of a tapestry of millions of layoffs around the country. (Photo by Amanda Pampuro/Courthouse News Service)

 

By Amanda Pampuro

(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

About 261,000 fewer people filed claims during the last week of March as compared with the previous week, but the number still towers over previous records set during the 2008 recession and World War II. Over the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans filed new claims for benefits — about 5% of the total population.

“The Covid-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and its impact is also reflected in the increasing levels of insured unemployment,” the report explains.

The bureau’s March report counted 701,000 job loses throughout the month.

Umeployment Chart

As the country nears the 19.8 million job-loss mark estimated by the Economic Policy Institute in Washington, others assessments show 66.8 million jobs at risk for layoffs, meaning the unemployment rate can conceivably hit 30%.

Analysis by Goldman Sachs confirms the near-halting of the U.S. economy, and others including former chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen predict it likely to contract at a 30% annual rate over the next quarter.

Rhode Island, with 6.7% of its population receiving unemployment benefits, has the highest rate in the country followed by Minnesota at 5.6% and Massachusetts at 5.1%.

States that saw the larges surges in claims include California, which received 871,992 new claims last week, followed by New York and Michigan. As of March 28, states also reported receiving 8.1 million applications for continued claims, citing layoffs in the service industries, as well as retail, food, forestry, fishing, construction, scientific and technical services, arts, entertainment, recreation, and waste management.

Around the country, workers grapple for stability.

“We’re mostly just relying on the stimulus check, so fingers crossed that comes in so we can pay rent,” said Bri Dolan, who gave birth to a son in Denver earlier this year.

Dolan had planned to return to work six weeks after delivery, but the virus hit before she was officially hired, leaving her unemployed and ineligible for benefits.

“It’s time to really look at yourself and your life and your choices that you made and see where you can make improvements,” she said.

Under quarantine, Dolan said she is completing online coursework to earn her GED certificate and learning how to crochet a baby blanket.

“We don’t have a social safety net in place that will keep families afloat,” said Erin Hatton, a labor sociologist and associate professor in the University of Buffalo. Her research centers around questions of who has access to work.

Hatton said that the virus is exposing pre-existing weaknesses in the economic system.

“What people need to internalize is that the economy going forward is only as strong as our most vulnerable workers,” Hatton said. “We can think that we’re doing OK, but if a crisis like this hits, and we’re spinning out, that’s a sign that it wasn’t OK and getting back to what it was before is not good enough.”

With many Americans out of work, some researchers are also making the case to strengthen protections for those who remain at work in jobs that could expose them to the disease.

“Being able to be safe at work and keeping a job should not be based on luck,” said Marissa Baker, an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences at University of Washington. “Now, we should still ensure that they have a safe workplace.”

Business owners can stagger schedules and breaks, provide staff with personal protection equipment, and support sick workers with paid leave options.

Some medical staff in Detroit received 80 hours of paid leave that workers can use if they develop symptoms or give to another co-worker in need.

Detroit emergency medical technician Siobhan Flynn said she worries most about bringing the coronavirus home to her family. Nearby, the Henry Ford Medical Center’s main campus recently found 600 hospital workers positive for the virus.

Michigan as a whole ranks third in the nation, both in terms of unemployment claims and number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“There’s a lot of people here who are just scared to come to work,” Flynn said.

“When I get home, I make sure that I take everything off at the door,” Flynn said. “I Lysol and spray my shoes, my keys, everything. I wipe down my purse and I go straight to the shower.”

She even started wearing a mask when she cooks and rarely leaves the house if it’s not for work.

Besides debriefing with her co-workers, Flynn started a Facebook group to help other frontliners cope with the stress. With 19 years in the medical field, Flynn said, “I’ve seen some of the worst — taking calls down in Detroit, I’ve had a gun put on me, I’ve seen decapitations, I’ve been on every type of call, and this like the worst I’ve ever seen. More than anything it’s just mentally draining.”

Still she remains hopeful.

“I’m a spiritual person, so I try to stay prayerful,” Flynn said. “What gives me peace of mind is I’ve been trying to teach in the field and educate people. I’m just going to go do my part. I’m one piece of the puzzle.”

All photos by Amanda Pampuro from Courthouse News

Colfax

Closed Denver
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
FULL STORY...
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Oakmont, Atria Senior Housing Facilities Report COVID-19 Cases
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
6.6 Million More File Unemployment for 2nd Straight Week
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
COC Launches Laptop Learning Program
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
The head of the World Health Organization or WHO called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing COVID” in a retort to President Trump.
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
Hart School District Names New Directors
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
Hart School District Names New Directors
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Taking advantage of recently approved rules, the federal government is quickly following through on President Donald Trump’s promise to quiet environmentalists and “open up the water” to California farmers.
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring April "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in California.
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
The California Judicial Council approved 11 temporary emergency rules at its virtual meeting Tuesday, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
%d bloggers like this: