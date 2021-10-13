7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek

After last year’s “NO-KTOBERFEST” , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.

The Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is a Southern California twist on the original Oktoberfest held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

The original festival is a 16-day festival with more than 6 million people from around the world attending the event every year. During the 2-day tribute, a variety of German and German-style beers will be poured in and around the “Cristal Palace” Flemish Spiegeltent, adding to the authentic ambiance. Brats, music, and games, all with a California “flavor”, will complete your Munich-in-the-Santa Clarita Valley experience.

General admission tickets include entry to the festival, a free promotional German beer glass, and the first 500ml beer free. All entertainment and games are include with sale. Additional drink tickets will be sold for $8.

Tickets are currently available online. Due to health restrictions guest attendance will be limited and attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets, if attendance cap is not met before the event starts tickets maybe sold at the gate.

The event will last two days starting Oct 15 -16. VIP admission will start at 6 p.m. and general admission opens at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit the event’s website.

