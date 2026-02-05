‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, “7th Circuit,” by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This photography exhibition invites viewers into a meditative visual space where familiar perceptions dissolve and meaning emerges through contemplation rather than certainty.

In “7th Circuit,” Savenko presents fog-shrouded urban landscapes that blur the boundary between reality and abstraction. Familiar city forms dissolve into mist, disrupting habitual ways of seeing and encouraging viewers to actively engage in the act of perception. As details fade, the mind fills in what is missing—transforming observation into a creative, introspective experience. The resulting images offer a meditative pause, where ambiguity replaces clarity and meaning emerges through personal reflection.

Yuliia Savenko, born in Ukraine, is a multidisciplinary artist working across photography, painting, video and installation. Her practice explores vulnerability, presence and the space between inner experience and external reality. She holds a BFA in Photo-Video Art and Graphic Design from the Kyiv National University of Technology and Design and has exhibited extensively at major cultural institutions throughout Ukraine and Europe.

The image attached is titled “Urban Relic” by Yuliia Savenko.

Like this: Like Loading...