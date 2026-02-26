header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
| Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
SoCal Sound

After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.

The donation is subject to the approval of the Federal Communications Commission. The KSBR assets will continue to be used in conjunction with CSUN’s radio station, KCSN. The two stations have partnered since 2017, simulcasting The SoCal Sound to listeners who tune into 88.5-FM in Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

Pat Osburn, general manager of The SoCal Sound, said the collaborative transition ensures that the station’s Triple-A (adult album alternative) music format will continue to thrive into the foreseeable future in both counties.

Osburn said Saddleback College officials “generously” offered to consolidate their license to CSUN to ensure continued operation of KSBR with KCSN.

“The consolidation of both licenses under one owner makes good sense,” he said. “The day-to-day operations of a multi-media station that includes FM-radio and HD1 programming require the singular focus we will enjoy under CSUN’s committed support.”

Another benefit of the merged licenses under one ownership is the stability it creates, “which is helpful for long-term planning,” Osburn said.

Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, program director of The SoCal Sound, said joint ownership of the licenses “strengthens The SoCal Sound’s ability to sustain its unique programming and expand its presence as Southern California’s locally owned, independent, public, non-profit radio station.”

“It also allows the format to continue curating a carefully selected and eclectic mix of new, local, emerging, and classic artists,” he said. “Our Triple-A rock format is a great demographic fit for several LA based zip codes, and most of Orange County.”

Rick Evans, executive director of CSUN’s University Corporation, which oversees KCSN for the university, said the transaction demonstrates CSUN’s willingness to assume operational responsibility for KSBR at a time when federal funding for public radio has been eliminated.

“While audiences will not notice any changes to the existing programming, CSUN is leaning into the competitive media environment,” Evans said. “The university is committed to both stations’ success.”

Upon consummation of the donation, 88.5-FM will be solely owned by California State University, Northridge.

The SoCal Sound’s Triple-A programming is available over the air on KCSN and KSBR 88.5-FM in analog and HD1 (digital) formats, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’

88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...

March 9-13: CSUN Conference to Explore Technological Advancements for Individuals with Disabilities

March 9-13: CSUN Conference to Explore Technological Advancements for Individuals with Disabilities
Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026
California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has curated an inclusive and innovative space for researchers, practitioners and other participants to share findings and practices in the field of assistive technology at its 41st Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser

Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
FULL STORY...

COC Named Southern California’s Only ‘Bee Campus’ Community College

COC Named Southern California’s Only ‘Bee Campus’ Community College
Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
The college has earned designation as a Bee Campus USA affiliate, becoming the only community college in Southern California to receive the distinction
FULL STORY...

Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof

Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with its second win over Vanguard University in as many tries in The MacArthur Center on Saturday, Feb. 21.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
<strong>1923</strong> - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">watch</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/thepilgrim1923_fullmoviet.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="The Pilgrim"> </a>
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards. 
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3. 
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 18 investigating cargo theft.
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
SCVNews.com