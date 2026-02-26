88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’

After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.

The donation is subject to the approval of the Federal Communications Commission. The KSBR assets will continue to be used in conjunction with CSUN’s radio station, KCSN. The two stations have partnered since 2017, simulcasting The SoCal Sound to listeners who tune into 88.5-FM in Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

Pat Osburn, general manager of The SoCal Sound, said the collaborative transition ensures that the station’s Triple-A (adult album alternative) music format will continue to thrive into the foreseeable future in both counties.

Osburn said Saddleback College officials “generously” offered to consolidate their license to CSUN to ensure continued operation of KSBR with KCSN.

“The consolidation of both licenses under one owner makes good sense,” he said. “The day-to-day operations of a multi-media station that includes FM-radio and HD1 programming require the singular focus we will enjoy under CSUN’s committed support.”

Another benefit of the merged licenses under one ownership is the stability it creates, “which is helpful for long-term planning,” Osburn said.

Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, program director of The SoCal Sound, said joint ownership of the licenses “strengthens The SoCal Sound’s ability to sustain its unique programming and expand its presence as Southern California’s locally owned, independent, public, non-profit radio station.”

“It also allows the format to continue curating a carefully selected and eclectic mix of new, local, emerging, and classic artists,” he said. “Our Triple-A rock format is a great demographic fit for several LA based zip codes, and most of Orange County.”

Rick Evans, executive director of CSUN’s University Corporation, which oversees KCSN for the university, said the transaction demonstrates CSUN’s willingness to assume operational responsibility for KSBR at a time when federal funding for public radio has been eliminated.

“While audiences will not notice any changes to the existing programming, CSUN is leaning into the competitive media environment,” Evans said. “The university is committed to both stations’ success.”

Upon consummation of the donation, 88.5-FM will be solely owned by California State University, Northridge.

The SoCal Sound’s Triple-A programming is available over the air on KCSN and KSBR 88.5-FM in analog and HD1 (digital) formats, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.

