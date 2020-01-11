[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
| Friday, Jan 10, 2020
academy awards - oscars production team

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

“This team is the best of the best with a wealth of experience and ideas, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to deliver an incredible show,” Howell Taylor and Allain said in a statement.

Rob Paine has been associated with the Oscars telecast for more than 20 years and returns as supervising producer. Paine has more than 200 television events to his name and has earned seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, a Daytime Emmy Award nomination and a Peabody Award. His other credits include 12 Super Bowl Halftime Shows, “The Kennedy Center Honors” and the “Primetime Emmy Awards.”

Production designer Jason Sherwood joins the Oscars telecast for the first time. His creative and design credits for television include “Rent: Live,” for which he earned an Emmy Award, “The E! People’s Choice Awards,” the 2019 Grammy Awards opening number starring Camila Cabello and Ricky Martin, and performances for artists on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He has also designed world tours for Sam Smith, Spice Girls and Sara Bareilles.

Lighting designer Robert Dickinson returns for his 31st Oscars show. He has won 18 Primetime Emmy Awards, including three for Oscars telecasts. Additionally, Dickinson has been honored with two Daytime Emmy Awards. His credits include “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Grammy Awards,” “Primetime Emmy Awards,” “Tony Awards” and “Academy of Country Music Awards”; Olympics ceremonies in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Athens and Vancouver; the ceremonies of the European Games in Baku; and the specials “Peter Pan Live!” and “The Sound of Music Live!”

Jon Macks, head writer, returns for his 23rd Oscars telecast. He has been honored with eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including three for the Oscars telecast. In addition to his work on the Oscars, Macks wrote for 22 years on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and writes for Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Chris Rock and Martin Short.

Taryn Hurd rejoins the Oscars telecast production team for the seventh consecutive year as talent producer. She also has served as talent producer on the past six Governors Awards ceremonies along with numerous television variety specials and award shows.

Co-producer Raj Kapoor joins the Oscars production team for the fourth consecutive year, overseeing screen content and performances. His recent credits include “The 61st Annual Grammy Awards,” “The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards,” “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “The E! People’s Choice Awards” and “Stand Up to Cancer.” Kapoor has mounted numerous large-scale international tours for Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, One Republic, “American Idol,” Jason Aldean, Shania Twain, Juanes, Jewel, Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.

Rickey Minor returns to the production team as music director for the Oscars telecast. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction in 2017 for “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.” He also received eight Emmy nominations for his work on “The Oscars,” “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul,” “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” “Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House,” “An Evening of Stars: Tribute to Chaka Khan,” “The 51st Annual Grammy Awards,” “50th Annual Grammy Awards” and “Genius: A Night for Ray Charles.” Minor was the musical director and bandleader on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” from 2010 to 2014.

Beth Sherman returns as a writer for the Oscars telecast. She has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for her work as a writer and producer on both “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Talk.” In addition, she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for “Late Show with David Letterman.” Sherman’s writing credits also include “2019 MTV Video Music Awards,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “American Music Awards 2016” and “The Queen Latifah Show.”

Amberia Allen joins the Oscars telecast for the first time as a writer. She has been a writer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and has written for numerous live awards shows and variety specials, including “The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor,” “BET Awards” and “Soul Train Awards.” In addition, Allen holds a PhD in Sociology from UCLA and has co-authored the annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report.

John Hoffman returns as a writer for the Oscars telecast. Hoffman earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special for the “81st Annual Academy Awards.” In addition to screenwriting, he is also a director, producer and actor. His film and television credits include “The Emoji Movie,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Looking,” “Igor,” “Good Boy!” and “Northern Lights.”

Agathe Panaretos is a first-time writer for the Oscars telecast. Her television credits include the late-night talk show “Chelsea,” “The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards” and “What Just Happened??!” with Fred Savage. She was previously a writer-at-large for The Onion.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member

CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
FULL STORY...

92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent

92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
FULL STORY...

New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World

New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main

Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to join city officials for a grand opening celebration of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Jan. 14 meeting agenda for proceedings in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Second SCV Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Under Review, City Officials Reveal
Fast-food enthusiasts might soon have a new spot to order from as Santa Clarita has an application for a second Chick-fil-A, city officials confirmed Friday.
Second SCV Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Under Review, City Officials Reveal
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group will host a free open house at its Valencia office on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
LA County's Department of Children and Family Services applauds passage of the Family First Transition Act, or FFTA, a new federal law that will help support vulnerable children and families.
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
Supes Set 2020 Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially announced the annual Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count, or L.A. Youth Count, to take place from Jan. 22-31, at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Supes Set 2020 Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count
Prescription Drugs: California Eyes Launch of Its Own Label
As part of an effort to combat the rising costs of prescription drugs, California will negotiate with drug manufacturers to create the Golden State’s own label of generic drugs, officials announced Thursday.
Prescription Drugs: California Eyes Launch of Its Own Label
SCV Reacts to Proposed State Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products
Santa Clarita Valley government and law enforcement officials are set to comply with state laws should a proposed ban on sales of all flavored tobacco products in California take effect while local smoke shops have alternative options for curbing youth vaping.
SCV Reacts to Proposed State Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products
California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
Feinstein: ‘Senate Must Conduct Full, Fair Impeachment Trial’
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) posted her opening statement Thursday on the need for an impartial impeachment trial.
Feinstein: ‘Senate Must Conduct Full, Fair Impeachment Trial’
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
If you are a spouse or you know a veteran in need, please refer them to Blue Star Ranch, Serving Our Nation’s Veterans with Equine Assisted Therapy.
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends.
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic collision after a vehicle plunged down an embankment Thursday in Valencia.
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
%d bloggers like this: