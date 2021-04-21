93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook

For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show. The 93rd Oscars airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

In a collaboration with Vanity Fair and Instagram, portrait photos and Reels of Oscar winners, nominees and presenters will be captured by Quil Lemons (@quillemons), who made history this year as Vanity Fair’s youngest cover photographer. Lemons, whose distinct visual approach explores ideas around masculinity, queerness, race and beauty, will be taking both digital and film photographs. Exclusive content from the photo sessions and from the Oscars red carpet will be posted on the Academy’s Instagram Reels and Feed (@theacademy). Portraits will also be posted on Vanity Fair’s Instagram (@vanityfair) and VanityFair.com.

Leading up to April 25, the Academy will be bringing the Oscars experience to Instagram, via Reels, with content featuring influencers and creators, produced in celebration of this year’s show and nominees. Examples of this content includes “glambot countdowns” from Cole Walliser (@colewalliser), “getting ready together” moments with Hayden Cohen (@hayderz), pop art actor portraits from Matt Chesco (@mattchesco) and positive messages from Donté Colley (@donte.colley).

A Live Messenger Room will be streaming to the Academy’s Facebook page for the duration of the broadcast, connecting fans, creators and special guests virtually. As part of the Room, fans will be able to access exclusive live interviews with Oscar winners fresh off the stage, and activities will include trivia and creators discussing the films. Highlights from the show, including key moments and acceptance speeches, will be available to view on the Academy’s and ABC’s Facebook pages, Facebook Watch and Oculus TV.

Available in Messenger starting on April 23, fans at home can also try out the Oscars-inspired 360-degree AR Background, created by Facebook Reality Labs and artist Temi Coker (@temi.coker).

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show.

