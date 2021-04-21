header image

1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
| Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
campaign art

For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show. The 93rd Oscars airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

In a collaboration with Vanity Fair and Instagram, portrait photos and Reels of Oscar winners, nominees and presenters will be captured by Quil Lemons (@quillemons), who made history this year as Vanity Fair’s youngest cover photographer. Lemons, whose distinct visual approach explores ideas around masculinity, queerness, race and beauty, will be taking both digital and film photographs. Exclusive content from the photo sessions and from the Oscars red carpet will be posted on the Academy’s Instagram Reels and Feed (@theacademy). Portraits will also be posted on Vanity Fair’s Instagram (@vanityfair) and VanityFair.com.

Leading up to April 25, the Academy will be bringing the Oscars experience to Instagram, via Reels, with content featuring influencers and creators, produced in celebration of this year’s show and nominees. Examples of this content includes “glambot countdowns” from Cole Walliser (@colewalliser), “getting ready together” moments with Hayden Cohen (@hayderz), pop art actor portraits from Matt Chesco (@mattchesco) and positive messages from Donté Colley (@donte.colley).

A Live Messenger Room will be streaming to the Academy’s Facebook page for the duration of the broadcast, connecting fans, creators and special guests virtually. As part of the Room, fans will be able to access exclusive live interviews with Oscar winners fresh off the stage, and activities will include trivia and creators discussing the films. Highlights from the show, including key moments and acceptance speeches, will be available to view on the Academy’s and ABC’s Facebook pages, Facebook Watch and Oculus TV.

Available in Messenger starting on April 23, fans at home can also try out the Oscars-inspired 360-degree AR Background, created by Facebook Reality Labs and artist Temi Coker (@temi.coker).

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty

April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
FULL STORY...

Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit

Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week

Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition

CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public!
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced Monday they’re halting plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities.
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community's exceptional volunteers with a national award.
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
