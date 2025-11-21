‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays

The holiday family classic “A Christmas Story” returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 on at the CTG’s Old Town Newhall theater.

Don’t miss the CTG’s holiday family classic, A Christmas Story. Based on the iconic 1983 movie of the same name, the play tells the story of a Midwest family Christmas in 1940. Young Ralphie Parker tries to figure out how to get his parents to buy him the Christmas present of his dreams, a Red Ryder BB Gun.

All of the classic scenes are here, including the exploding furnace, Scut Farkas, the wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin,

and the leg lamp.

“This is one of our audience’s favorites because it’s a fun and funny look at childhood and family traditions. Although set in 1940 in the Midwest, it resonates today because of the timelessness of the Christmas holidays,” said CTG Artistic Director TimBen Boydston.

“’A Christmas Story’ is especially meaningful to me, my father introduced me to the movie years ago, and it quickly became a holiday favorite. Its humor and heart have stuck with me ever since,” said co-director Linda Thompson.

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s holiday show is a Santa Clarita tradition. The Guild’s playhouse is decked out in holiday finery, and the smell of hot apple cider, to greet theater patrons who are welcomed with live caroling in the lobby.

A Christmas Story runs Nov. 28 – Dec. 23. Adult tickets are $24 and $20 for Seniors and Juniors.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

