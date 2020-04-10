A Cloud of Germs | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Living near a freeway can be hazardous to your health. A cloud of exhaust and particulate matter infiltrating skin and lungs can emanate from it.

Similarly, a cloud of germs surrounds every hospital. With COVID-19, one has to be fearful that the density of this cloud may be more concentrated.

We know patients come to hospitals ill with higher amounts of viral particles attacking body tissue. Hence, hospital personnel have a greater chance of exposure and becoming infected in this cloud.

Right now, the only COVID-19 screening test for hospital employees is taking one’s temperature at the door or asking if they have symptoms.

If they just took acetaminophen, the result could be altered.

Because of a lack of test kits, one must fit certain criteria before having a test. With the higher concentration of virus in hospitals, and the potential for one to be a “carrier” and exposing others, I propose every hospital screen employees before starting work.

The president said there are “rapid” and “ultra-fast” screening instruments now available, giving results in less than 15 minutes.

Because of the “cloud,” hospital personnel should be given first priority.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.