‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “A Conversation Under the Sun” by artist Tim Forcum at the Old Town Newhall Library on view through Nov. 12.

The Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This exhibition is a collection of Gouache on Paper abstractions and is an ongoing investigation into the ability of abstract painting to create a personal pictorial language.

“With suggestions of landscape or figuration, there is created a tension between spontaneity and calculation, gesture and rendering. In response to the memory of external nature there is the constant attempt to find a place between pure expressive forms and the experience of nature internalized. In conversation with the attempts to depict our world, I reference early sources of abstraction and enhance these references with personal associations of the same mysteries that are around us,” said Forcum.

