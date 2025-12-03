header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
| Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Water drop
The office space at LADWP’s WorkHub, an innovative workspace at its downtown headquarters designed to enhance employee productivity. Credit: Nasrin Golshany.


Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.

At California State University, Northridge, a team of students and faculty have begun gathering data and using scientific analysis to show how several factors, such as lighting, furniture layout, and air ventilation, can impact and lay the groundwork to serve as a model for future hybrid workspaces.

Over the past year, CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM  and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power  have developed a collaborative, three-phase research project called CONNECT (Collaborative Office Network for Navigating Empowerment, Creativity, and Transformation). The project examines how workplace design influences employee well-being, collaboration, and productivity.

“We are looking at what factors create the ideal working environment where employees are best suited to increase productivity and connect with each other” said Nasrin Golshany, assistant professor of Family and Consumer Sciences, part of the College of Health and Human Development. “This includes having a multi-sensory environment that involves a combination of different variables, such as having access to an adequate amount of light, good acoustical conditions, and office layout.”

As part of the first phase of the project, three students completed a four-week comprehensive evaluation of the LADWP’s WorkHub, an innovative workspace at its downtown headquarters designed to enhance employee productivity.

The students assessed workers stationed at LADWP’s traditional office space and the WorkHub to learn how these spaces can enhance employee connectivity and reduce silos. Research methods included self-reported surveys, observational studies, sensory feedback, and data analytics to measure employee satisfaction, productivity, collaboration, and comfort. Data collected focused on various metrics, including indoor environmental quality (IEQ) factors and sustainability benefits such as reduced commuting and lower emissions.

One of the biggest findings from the first phase of the study is how strongly workplace features such as layout design and lighting shape employee productivity, Golshany said.

When lighting, acoustics, air quality, layout, and biophilia are designed to work together as a cohesive system, the environment becomes far more supportive of performance. Flexible spaces that offer personal control and access to daylight, views, and natural elements consistently enhance focus, comfort, and collaboration,” she said. “This case study could be really helpful in developing evidence-based design strategies that can be impactful in designing other work hubs and hybrid spaces that many employees are seeking.”

A noteworthy finding in survey results, Golshany added, were the distinct types of work environments employees sought based on where their workspace was located.

“One of the main questions we asked employees was to see what type of environment they think is more impactful in their overall performance and satisfaction,” she said. “Interestingly, we noticed that employees at the WorkHub, listed technology as the most impactful element in their work environment and those using the traditional offices said the aesthetic or basically the visual appearance of their office spaces is the most impactful variable in terms of like their performance.”

Golshay explained that the team is considering two major technology integrations as the study prepares for its next phase.

“First, the use of virtual and augmented reality is being discussed as a way to create shared social spaces that allow employees working from home, individual offices, or the WorkHub to join interactive gatherings and stay connected,” she said. “Second, the team is exploring the development of a digital twin model that could simulate and predict optimal indoor environmental conditions, including lighting, acoustics, and thermal comfort, to support healthier and more efficient workspace performance.

The study has also provided an opportunity for CSUN students to gain valuable research experience that will have a real-world impact, said Poojitha Gidugu, a second-year graduate student.

“Working on the LADWP collaborative research project has been an incredible learning experience,” Gidugu said. “It allowed me to apply my public health and data analysis skills to real-world issues while working alongside a passionate and supportive research team. I truly value the opportunity to contribute to a project that promotes sustainability and community well-being in Los Angeles.”

While there are two more phases of the study to be completed, the results so far have been promising in providing a workplace model for future hybrid settings.

“This study focused on the built environment related to the human aspect of interior spaces such as natural light versus artificial light, natural ventilation versus mechanical, open workspaces versus collaborative spaces, etc.,” LADWP wrote in a statement. “In conclusion, the CSUN team presented beneficial and informative data that will be utilized to assist our architectural team to develop a more invigorating, collaborative, and engaging spaces to work.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace

CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe

CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website

Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
FULL STORY...

SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons

SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Partners with Mission College to Train Next Generation

CSUN Partners with Mission College to Train Next Generation
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA's NIFA have partnered to launch “Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification.” 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heav, Light-Duty Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces the release of revised proposed regulations that would allow autonomous vehicle companies to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty technology on California roads and new requirements for light-duty autonomous vehicles.
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heav, Light-Duty Vehicles
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita's December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe will perform a holiday show at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a study session on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
SCVNews.com