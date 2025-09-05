ME Main Productions will present an original Regency-era whodunit, “A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder,” at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall.

This new play blends mystery, wit and romance with just the right touch of spooky intrigue. Audiences will be transported to the elegance of the early 1800s, complete with top hats, evening gloves and a cast of lively characters determined to solve unexpected crimes.

Adding to the experience, each performance includes a complimentary pre-show tea party, complete with palm readings, a selfie-ready Regency cut-out and free refreshments during intermission.

The story follows Jane Austen and her sister on what was meant to be a seaside holiday. Instead of rest and relaxation, they stumble into a series of strange crimes at their hotel. With suspicion rising and reputations on the line, it’s up to Jane and her family to piece together the clues before someone gets mistakenly accused.

Packed with humor, intrigue and a hint of the macabre, this Regency mystery will keep audiences guessing, and laughing, until the very end.

Tickets are available now for performances for the weekends of Sept. 12-14 and Sept. 19-21. General admission is $18.

The MAIN theater is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

To learn more about “A Jane Austen Mystery: Perception of Murder” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

