header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
| Monday, Oct 5, 2020
nicholl screenwriters

Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The fellows will each receive a $35,000 prize and be highlighted at the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards and Virtual Table Read on Thursday, December 3, where an ensemble of actors will read selected scenes from the winning scripts.

The 2020 winners are (listed alphabetically by author):

* James Acker, “SadBoi”

* Beth Curry, “Lemon”

* Vanar Jaddou, “Goodbye, Iraq”

* Kate Marks, “The Cow of Queens”

* Jane Therese, “Sins of My Father”

A total of 7,831 scripts were submitted for this year’s competition. Ten individual screenwriters were selected as finalists. Their scripts were then read and judged by the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee, who ultimately voted the winners.

The 2020 finalists are (listed alphabetically by author):

* Kris A. Holmes, “The Seeds of Truth”

* Fred Martenson, “Demons in America”

* Robin Rose Singer, “The Lions of Mesopotamia”

* David Harrison Turner, “Safe Haven”

* Andrew Wankier, “Three Heavens”

Fellowships are awarded with the understanding that the recipients will each complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year. The Academy acquires no rights to the works of Nicholl fellows and does not involve itself commercially in any way with their completed scripts.

The Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee is chaired by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch governor Jennifer Yuh Nelson. The members of the committee are John Bailey and Steven Poster (Cinematographers Branch); William Mechanic (Executives Branch); James Plannette and Stephen Ujlaki (Members-at-Large); Julie Lynn, Peter Samuelson and Robert W. Shapiro (Producers Branch); Bobbi Banks (Sound Branch); and Eric Heisserer, Larry Karaszewski, Dan Petrie Jr., Misan Sagay, Dana Stevens and Tyger Williams (Writers Branch).

The global competition, which aims to identify and encourage talented new screenwriters, has awarded 166 fellowships since it began in 1986. In 2020, several past Nicholl fellows added to their feature film and television credits:

* Michael Werwie wrote the Netflix movie, “Lost Girls.”

* Alfredo Botello is co-writing “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with Ryan Coogler producing and Malcolm D. Lee directing.

* Terri Miller and Andrew Marlowe are showrunners for CBS’s “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah.

* Nikole Beckwith wrote and directed “Togetherish,” starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison.

* James Mottern wrote and is set to direct “Summer Madness,” starring Anna Faris.

* Elizabeth Chomko will direct the film adaptation of Bess Kalb’s memoir, Nobody Will Tell You This but Me.

* Matt Harris’s fellowship year script “The Starling” is in post-production. Netflix recently bought the drama-comedy for ~$20 million based on Matt’s script and a four-minute sizzle reel.

* Melissa Iqbal is adapting the novel The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August to the screen.

* Rebecca Sonnenshine is the co-creator of a new Netflix horror series based on the horror podcast “Archive 81.”

* S.J. Inwards is writing a YA-centric musical Lady Macbeth feature project for Amazon Studios.

For more information about the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, visit oscars.org/nicholl.

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, opening April 30, 2021.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020

Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
FULL STORY...

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform

Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest

Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available

Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire in Newhall Friday afternoon as law enforcement officials searched for a possible arsonist in connection to the incident.
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
The city of Santa Clarita's 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Elections in three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have been canceled by Los Angeles County due to school board candidates running unopposed.
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
%d bloggers like this: