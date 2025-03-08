ACS Relay for Life SCV Spring See’s Candies Fundraiser

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to indulge in a delicious way to support the fight against cancer with its spring-themed See’s Candies fundraiser.

Just in time for Easter and spring celebrations, this fundraiser offers a variety of See’s famous chocolates and treats, with profits benefiting the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

From now until April 4, supporters can visit tinyurl.com/RelayCandy to order delightful spring-themed treats, including chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, one- and two-pound boxes of assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, candy bars and gift cards.

See’s Candies will donate a portion of each sale to the American Cancer Society.

This is a nationwide fundraiser, allowing anyone across the country to participate. See’s will ship candy directly to homes or to another address, making it a perfect gift for Easter baskets, spring celebrations and seasonal gatherings. Plus, orders over $75 qualify for free shipping.

By purchasing See’s Candies through this fundraiser, supporters contribute to the American Cancer Society’s life-saving programs, including advocacy, cancer research and patient support services.

The American Cancer Society provides free resources for cancer patients and caregivers, including a 24/7 cancer support hotline.

To access these resources, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement unites communities worldwide to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost and raise funds to support lifesaving research and patient services.

More than just a fundraising walk, Relay For Life embodies the vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

To register, form a team, donate, or learn more, visit www.SCVRelay.org.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Abby Smith at (661) 855-4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

