Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers

The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for a juried photography exhibit open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.

Note: There is no time limit for when the photo was taken and no theme is needed.

Photographers may enter up to four photos, with a maximum framed size of 48” X 48.”

Share your artistic perspective with the community.

Entry deadline is Friday, April 26,

Photography Show: May 6 through June 22 – open theme.

Location: Acton Agua Dulce Library 33792 Crown Valley Road in Acton.

Application forms with hanging instructions available [here] or upon request by emailing aadacinfo@gmail.com.

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for upcoming events, please aadacinfo@gmail.com.

Instagram @acton_agua_dulce_arts_council

For more information, visit Actonaguadulceartscouncil.com.