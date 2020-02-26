Acton Fire Camp Escapee Christian Ledon Caught in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

Acting on investigative leads, agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Special Service Unit Rancho Cucamonga, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department and the Chula Vista Police Department, arrested fire camp escapee Ledon, 19, at the Payless Car Rental, located at the San Diego Airport.

Ledon was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

During an inmate count at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, Acton Conservation Camp staff discovered inmate Ledon was missing. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies were notified and assisted in the search.

Ledon was committed to CDCR on May 30, 2019, from San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be released in July 2021.

The case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for felony prosecution, and because he is a fire camp escapee he will no longer be eligible to be housed in a fire camp.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.