March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
| Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
COC Aria class

Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.

His on-campus visit included a public screening, Q&A session, as well as an acting and directing exercise with students.

“Mojean’s visit is tremendously meaningful to our filmmaking community,” said Bavand Karim, a film instructor at COC. “Hearing directly from working artists is critically important to supplement and reinforce what we teach in the classroom. Mojean is a rising star – his talent as an actor, writer, and director is undeniable, and his work is steadily drawing the attention of producers and audiences. On behalf of MEA, we feel very fortunate to have access to such a high-caliber artist who is willing to share his insights with our students.”

Mostly recognized for his lead role as Jake LaMotta in “The Bronx Bull,” Aria also starred alongside Jason Momoa in the AppleTV+ original “See” and Antonio Banderas in “The Enforcer.”

In 2017, Aria became the ninth recipient of the Heath Ledger Scholarship, which is awarded to an emerging actor aged between 18-35 years in memory of the late actor.

In an interview led by Karim, Aria spoke about his process as an actor and filmmaker, and shared some anecdotes, such as the nerve-wracking experience about being on the “Reminiscence” set with Hugh Jackman.

“I was very nervous because Hugh was someone that I really admired,” said Aria. “His attention to detail blew me away.”

Unbeknownst to him, his nerves caused him to break out into hives, which caught the attention of Jackman’s makeup artist who kindly offered him medication.

“She said to me, “This happens all the time when actors work with Hugh,’” Aria laughed.

With his nerves in check, Aria was able to pull his weight in a powerful seven-minute scene with Jackman that ends the film.

“It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Aria, who says Jackman has since then become a mentor to him.

In an industry where who you know is everything, Aria stressed the importance of networking.

“The most important networking is networking with people who are at the same place in their career as you are,” said Aria. “You need to distinguish who is on the same level as you right now that is going to be someone that you believe in or are interested in growing with.”

When asked what his biggest piece of advice was for young actors and filmmakers, Aria recommended identifying three people who speak to you the most and watch and read everything about them.

“Not that you think are the best, but the ones that speak to you the most,” said Aria. “Then ask yourself, ‘What is it about these three people? What are they exploring that resonates with me so deeply? How can I contribute to that dialogue?’ If you figure that out, that’s your compass. Any time someone asks you what kind of stuff you want to make, you are very clear about where you are going.”

For more information about the Media Entertianment Arts program at COC visit www.canyons.edu/academics/mea/index.php.

Coc aria class 2
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons

Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
FULL STORY...

Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award

Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
FULL STORY...

The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show

The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com