July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
Friday, Jul 3, 2020
fod donations
Vesta driver Lorenzon Cisnaros unloads one of five pallets of food from the delivery truck at Santa Clarita Grocery in Santa Clarita on Friday, May 29, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

In a multiagency partnership, several Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits were able to receive enough food donations to allow them to serve thousands of local families in need.

As food banks across the country were being inundated by families in need of food due to the tremendous loss of jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, farmers were simultaneously dumping milk and letting crops rot, with nowhere for that product to go as restaurants shuttered.

Among those dramatically impacted was Vesta Foodservice, a local foodservice distributor that supplies food in bulk to the restaurant industry.

“When the restaurants shut down, we had nowhere to go with our inventory … so almost overnight, we lost 85% of our business,” said Jin Ju Wilder, Vesta Foodservice director of marketing and business development.

Vesta ended up donating millions of pounds of product to food banks through Chefs to End Hunger, the company’s nonprofit that takes excess food from restaurants and redistributes it to feeding agencies.

USDA program

In an effort to help break down the barriers between farmers and families in need, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which allowed them to award contracts to organizations, like Vesta, to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

food donations

From left: Vesta driver Lorenzo Cisneros, Santa Clarita Grocery founder and Executive Director Bradley Grose and Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff examine the contents of one of the 250 boxes of food delivered at Santa Clarita Grocery in Santa Clarita on Friday, May 29, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

“We would pay the growers, so they get a little bit of relief, we build the boxes and we deliver them to food banks, and then we get reimbursed by USDA,” Wilder added. “So, we were really excited because we already had a distribution network in place through Chefs to End Hunger.”

A great opportunity

When Joan Aschoff, Child & Family Center president and CEO, heard of the program from Jesse Smith, California Institute of the Arts associate vice president and chief operating officer, she knew it was a great opportunity for her clients, many of whom were already at poverty level or below before the pandemic.

“One of the things that we had discovered as we’ve been going through this pandemic is that with the loss of employment, the need for basic services had just skyrocketed,” Aschoff said.

Once she’d spoken to Wilder and realized the quantity of food typically delivered, she didn’t want to lose the opportunity, so she put the word out to her community partners, quickly getting a response from Bradley Grose, founder of Santa Clarita Grocery.

“We were in dire need because our numbers have accelerated,” Grose said. “Just in the month of January, we served 161 families, so our original pre-COVID supply lines met 160 to 200. Now, we’re at 700 with a forecast of July and August to probably be in the 800 to 1,000 families.”

Now, Santa Clarita Grocery has a contract to receive weekly deliveries from Vesta that was recently extended until August. Each delivery consists of what Aschoff considers a “wall of boxes,” measuring out to five pallets, totaling 250 boxes of fresh food, such as vegetables, fruit and dairy.

Being part of the USDA box program allowed Vesta to hire back a number of furloughed employees, and also benefited The Child & Family Center, staff and students from CalArts, and other local nonprofits, who can all now send their clients to Santa Clarita Grocery.

food donations

Vesta driver Lorenzo Cisnaros delivers one of five pallets of food from the delivery truck at Santa Clarita Grocery in Santa Clarita on Friday, May 29, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

“It’s turned into a great partnership and a way for all that fresh food to get into Santa Clarita that we would have never had an opportunity for,” Aschoff said. “So it was just a wonderful thing to be a part of and to just see it all connect.”

“We have a lot of alum and students who live nearby, so taking advantage of these services that are provided is really important to us,” Smith added. “We’re just really excited to be able to be involved with so many of the great nonprofits in this community, so we’re happy to help where we can.”

The perfect time

For Santa Clarita Grocery, it came at the perfect time.

“It’s just exactly what we needed to meet today’s demand,” Grose said. “We are definitely set up to get our community through the summer months, and we just couldn’t be more excited about this whole entire program.”

Both Grose and Aschoff agree that it created the perfect partnership, allowing each other’s organizations the chance to gain a resource.

“It’s brought so many groups together that, pre-COVID, due to the firewalls and rules and regulations, we could never team up with,” Grose said. “And now, we’re at a place where those walls have been diminished because what has come front and center is really taking care of the needs of our community.”
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July

Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants

L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show

WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
FULL STORY...

Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands

Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
FULL STORY...
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas to Reduce Operating Hours
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement -- by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the "broken windows" theory -- to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
When Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, heard that officials were ordering bars and wineries to close once again, he wondered if SCV restaurants would be next.
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 240,000 Cases, 3,239 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July
The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals Friday, July 3.
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
