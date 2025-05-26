Adaptive Performing Arts Summer Camp in SCV Registration Now Open

The Include Everyone Project SCV has announced its upcoming summer camp, “Level Up,” the Santa Clarita Valley’s only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, will be held in June.

“Level Up” offers a unique and inclusive environment where participants can explore their creativity, build confidence and develop performing arts skills in a supportive setting.

This year’s camp promises two weeks of engaging activities culminating in a public performance.

Camp Details:

Jr. Stars Camp (Ages 3-5):

Dates: June 16 – 20

Time: 11 a.m. – noon daily

Cost: $75 for the week

Regular Camp (Ages 5 – Adult):

Dates: Families may choose one week or both weeks.

Week 1: June 16 – 20

Week 2: June 23 – 27

Time: 1:30-4 p.m. daily

Cost: $125 per week

Location: The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The camp will culminate in an open-to-the-public performance on Friday, June 27, in the afternoon at the Newhall Family Theater, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This performance will showcase the talents and hard work of all “Level Up” campers.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our summer camp back to the Santa Clarita Valley,” says Kristen DeBenedetto the executive director of the Include Everyone Project SCV. “This camp is more than just performing arts; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging, celebrating unique abilities, and providing a platform for every individual to shine. We believe everyone deserves the chance to experience the magic of the stage.”

Registration is now open. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To learn more and secure a spot for your performer, please visit www.iepscv.org/camp-information.

The Include Everyone Project SCV is dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Santa Clarita Valley, fostering community, and promoting acceptance through adaptive programs and events.

For more information about the Include Everyone Project SCV visit www.iepscv.org.

Like this: Like Loading...