Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), bringing the county’s total of variant cases to 14.

The U.K. variant is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants and is circulating in the state and county.

In January 2021, scientists from the U.K. reported evidence that suggests the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other variants. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.

It is crucial for everyone to keep at least six feet of distance from others and to wear a mask whenever around people that don’t live with them. These measures limit the spread of the virus and known variants and can reduce the likelihood of a surge in cases due to the variant.

Visit the Public Health website for more information.

