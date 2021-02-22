Additional B.1.1.7 U.K. Variant Cases Confirmed in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant), bringing the county’s total of variant cases to 14.
The U.K. variant is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants and is circulating in the state and county.
In January 2021, scientists from the U.K. reported evidence that suggests the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other variants. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.
It is crucial for everyone to keep at least six feet of distance from others and to wear a mask whenever around people that don’t live with them. These measures limit the spread of the virus and known variants and can reduce the likelihood of a surge in cases due to the variant.
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday the release of grading guidelines that address assessing student progress and the ongoing issue of equity in distance and hybrid learning environments.
The Santa Clarita Public Library's Valencia Branch's computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 150 new deaths and 2,459 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported one new death bringing the total up to 138 deaths since the pandemic began.
During a special one-hour board meeting Thursday night, the Saugus Union School District’s governing board voted to begin the process of bringing the majority of the district’s students back to their elementary school classrooms for in-person instruction.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint Holdings LLC, issued a call to action Friday before a virtual summit of business leaders for the public and private sector to work together more than ever, as economic recovery efforts continue amid the pandemic.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A virtual training session will be held Wednesday, March 10 for interested volunteers.
Grocery and drug store workers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, such as in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, could soon have extra dollars in their pockets for their frontline work during the pandemic.
During another informational session Wednesday on the Hart High School Indians mascot, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s board heard from a representative of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it will extend its public comment period for the Saugus Aquifer Non-Time Critical Removal Action to March 19 and will host a second virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.
Thousands of people gathered at Central Park more than a year ago to honor the victims of the deadly Saugus High School shooting. Today, those victims’ names are officially part of the entrance to the place where the community came together to mourn.
Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 520 co-authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. The measure would give the public a second opportunity to weigh in on large projects approved more than 30 years ago before those projects can move forward.
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s devised production “Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 153 new deaths, including two deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 2,873 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,469 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.