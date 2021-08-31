header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative in Newhall on Thursday, 082621. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.

A peer support specialist with Los Angeles County’s Veteran Peer Access Network, a program initiated by the county Department of Mental Health, is set to be at the center weekly to help connect veterans and their families with services and support.

“We’re essentially a one-stop-shop,” said Enrique Conchas, VPAN squad leader, who added that VPAN partners with county departments, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and local organizations. “We’re just trying to mitigate the veterans who were falling through the cracks of trying to receive and acquire services. … We try to eliminate any barriers.”

Led by veterans, for veterans, VPAN began as a pilot program in L.A. County last year, becoming the first-ever community-driven support network serving veterans and their families in the U.S., assisting veterans with housing, mental health, workforce development, VA benefits, education and more, according to the Mental Health Department.

Peer Access Network Coordinator, Enrique Conchas will be available to assist veterans at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative in Newhall on Thursday, 082621. Dan Watson/The Signal

After providing proof of military service, each veteran who is enrolled in the program is then connected with a “battle buddy,” who becomes a systems navigator for them, assisting them in finding whatever resources they need.

“We walk them from A to Z,” Conchas said. “If you are seeking the services, we make sure to get to you point of contact. … We make sure there’s a warm handoff and there’s someone that’s going to (take over and) be communicating with you.”

Currently, Conchas said it’s housing assistance that VPAN has been handling most for veterans, especially older veterans.

“There’s an influx of older veterans on a limited income, so right now, the housing is a major issue … and lack of affordable housing options,” Conchas added.

The center also has a part-time veteran service officer who can assist veterans in securing benefits from the government.

Peer Coordinator, Enrique Conchas, left, and President Albert Rodriguez discuss the bakery goods available for veterans in the food pantry at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative in Newhall on Thursday, 082621. Dan Watson/The Signal

With a fully-stocked food pantry, computers and library, the center is a place veterans can go to for supplies, as well as support, with information available regarding referral services for home care, medical and dental services, education, financial and legal services, employment, training and more.

Additionally, the collaborative is hosting a free, informational Visit with a Vet event Sept. 11, which is set to allow veterans, active-duty military and their families to learn more about veteran benefits.

A VPAN peer specialist is scheduled to be at the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Ave. in Newhall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, visit scv-vets.org or call 661-753-3559. Visit with a Vet is scheduled 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Northpark Village Square, located at 27746-27748 McBean Parkway, in Valencia.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center

Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk

Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
Friday, Aug 27, 2021
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
FULL STORY...

Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project

Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
It wasn’t hard for Santa Clarita resident and eighth-grader Miranda Sotelo to come up with the perfect community service project.
FULL STORY...

Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine

Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment. 
FULL STORY...

Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson

Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests for Public Safety
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests for Public Safety
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
A man accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home returned to court on Thursday.
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
%d bloggers like this: