Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer

Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5. Gonzales brings 43 years of distinguished experience in law enforcement, institutional rehabilitation, investigations, and community engagement.
“I’m really looking forward to serving as the Chief Probation Officer for Los Angeles County. This Probation Department has an extensive history,” said Gonzales. “It’s a Department that isn’t only known for being the largest Department of its kind in the nation but is also recognized for its dedicated employees. I look forward to working alongside them to support our clients and continue to help transform lives every day,”.
Gonzales replaces Interim Chief Ray Leyva, who led the Department for the past year.
“I extend my best wishes to Chief Gonzales and believe that he will recognize the Department’s many great achievements as a result of staff loyalty, dedication and hard work throughout the years,” said Leyva.
Chief Leyva’s leadership navigated the Department through several efforts, including the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Gonzales recently served as the Chief Probation Officer for the County of San Diego from March 2016 to January 2021, where he was a part of the Department’s transformation of the detention facilities to Urban Camps, a model of youth-centered, therapeutic and rehabilitative environment. Prior to being San Diego County’s Chief Probation Officer, Chief Gonzales was Chief Investigator for the County of San Diego’s District Attorney’s Office; Chief of the National City Police Department; Assistant Chief of the San Diego Police Department; and an Executive Fellow for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Chief Gonzales has been recognized with many honors and awards over the years including “Excellence in Public Service” from the UCSD, “Chief of Police of the Year” by the Neighborhood Market Association, a “Leadership Award” from the National Latino Police Chief’s Association as well as many other accolades.
Chief Gonzales earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from National University, a Master of Arts degree in Post Secondary Education from California State University, San Diego, and a Doctorate of Education in Leadership Science from the University of San Diego.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has an annual budget of over $1 billion and 5,600 positions serving more than 40,000 juveniles and adults who are on probation in the County.
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million.
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths since Friday.
Nearly two weeks after announcing its decision to cancel its fall sports championships, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section officials announced Monday the return of high school cross-country competitions.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges, College of the Canyons has won a 2021 Bellwether Award for its innovative approach to assessment and course sequence redesign in mathematics and English, which paved the way for legislation that changed placement in math 2:1 in California community college students.
The Community Task Force on Homelessness and the city of Santa Clarita have launched a comprehensive public 'Homeless Action' website designed to streamline local coordination and implement the Task Force's goals.
The man who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita died as a result of a heart attack, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner documents.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.