Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Friday, Mar 11, 2022

Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway volunteers can earn up to $250 a month to clear litter from California’s highways in Los Angeles County as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California program.

Help keep your community clean with the Adopt-A-Highway program. This program is one of the truly successful government-public partnerships and we need your help to bring it to the next generation of Californians.

The Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Program provides an avenue for individuals, organizations or businesses to help maintain sections of roadside within California’s State Highway System.

Thanks to the newly created Clean California Program, the Adopt-A-Highway Program has been authorized to provide a volunteer incentive of up to $250 per month for litter cleanup events.

The incentive stipends include:

$250: Adopted Highway Segments

$250: Ramps and Quads (all sides)

$125: One on- and off-ramp

$62.50: One ramp

Up to $250 Supplemental permit, depends on size of clean-up event

Up to $250 Non-traditional adoptions such as Park and Rides and bike paths.

To apply, fill out an online application below and your local Adopt-A-Highway coordinator will contact you about the adoption and incentive stipend process.

For more information, visit Frequently Asked Questions page.

Or watch this video.

To learn more, visit the Clean California website at Clean Up California.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway volunteers can earn up to $250 a month to clear litter from California’s highways as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California program.
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Deadline for State Rent Relief is March 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds L.A. County tenants and landlords that COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is available and applications are open through March 31, 2022. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2022.
Deadline for State Rent Relief is March 31
Thurmond Supports Bill to Recruit Mental Health Counselors for Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Mike McGuire, D-North Coast have joined mental health leaders and professionals to urge support of a bill to provide grants of $25,000 to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need.
Thurmond Supports Bill to Recruit Mental Health Counselors for Schools
March 15: SCV Water Seeks Public Input on Redistricting
SCV Water is undertaking a review of electoral division boundaries, as required by state law. The final virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Community input is invited.
March 15: SCV Water Seeks Public Input on Redistricting
March 15: Planning Commission to Hear Updates on Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall Specific Plan updates will be presented when the Santa Clarita Planning Commission meets Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. The focus will be an overview of accomplishments to date in meeting plan objectives. The meeting will also include elections of new Planning Commission chairperson and vice chairperson.
March 15: Planning Commission to Hear Updates on Old Town Newhall
Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
March 28: Lockheed Martin Hosts Hiring Event at Hyatt Regency Valencia
The American Job Center of California and Lockheed Martin are hosting a hiring event on Monday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia and Monday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Antelope Valley Fair Grounds.
March 28: Lockheed Martin Hosts Hiring Event at Hyatt Regency Valencia
March 13: Judy Collins at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
March 13: Judy Collins at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
April 2: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing
Cajun's Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser at the Lucky Luke Santa Clarita Taproom Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. The event is held in honor of celebrate Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno's fourth "Angelversary."
April 2: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube.
Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
A motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl agendized for the Board of Supervisors meeting coming up on March 15, 2022, recommends Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice authority.
Supervisors Mitchell, Kuehl Back Proposed Plans for Permanent Camp Scott Facility
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
A CalArts senior, Jingqi Zhang, won first prize for Animation in the annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. The prize comes with a $1,000 cash award.
CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch
The 13th annual "How The West Was Won" charity shoot will provide fun and prizes for everyone, from experienced shooters to men and women who never held a gun, all while raising much needed funds for Carousel Ranch.
April 22: How the West was Won Charity Shoot for Carousel Ranch
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
"Little Women: The Musical" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.
‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
Julius Mugumya has spent his career providing excellent experiences for his customers.
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored California's ability to set its own limits on car emissions, a reversal of a policy change enacted by former President Donald Trump.
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 71,907
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 40 additional deaths and 1,372 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 71,907
Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Prepare for 45-Day Ramp Closures on I-210
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event During March
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free Catalytic Converter Etching Event on several dates throughout the month of March.
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event During March
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards. 
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
