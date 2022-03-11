Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean

Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway volunteers can earn up to $250 a month to clear litter from California’s highways in Los Angeles County as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California program.

Help keep your community clean with the Adopt-A-Highway program. This program is one of the truly successful government-public partnerships and we need your help to bring it to the next generation of Californians.

The Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Program provides an avenue for individuals, organizations or businesses to help maintain sections of roadside within California’s State Highway System.

Thanks to the newly created Clean California Program, the Adopt-A-Highway Program has been authorized to provide a volunteer incentive of up to $250 per month for litter cleanup events.

The incentive stipends include:

$250: Adopted Highway Segments

$250: Ramps and Quads (all sides)

$125: One on- and off-ramp

$62.50: One ramp

Up to $250 Supplemental permit, depends on size of clean-up event

Up to $250 Non-traditional adoptions such as Park and Rides and bike paths.

To apply, fill out an online application below and your local Adopt-A-Highway coordinator will contact you about the adoption and incentive stipend process.

For more information, visit Frequently Asked Questions page.

Or watch this video.

To learn more, visit the Clean California website at Clean Up California.

