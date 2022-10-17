header image

October 17
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Adoptober at Castaic Animal Care Center, Cats $13 Until Oct. 31
| Monday, Oct 17, 2022
adoptober crop

Adoptober meowvelous kitty promotion. Find your purrfect pet this month at the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopt a cat for only $13 until Oct. 31.

Visit the Castaic Animal Care Center during walk in hours: daily from 2-5 p.m. and Wednesdays 2-7 p.m. No appointment necessary during walk in hours.

Includes adoption fee, vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip.

Find your furry best friend here.

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

adoptober
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Adoptober at Castaic Animal Care Center, Cats $13 Until Oct. 31
Adoptober meowvelous kitty promotion. Find your purrfect pet this month at the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopt a cat for only $13 until Oct. 31.
Adoptober at Castaic Animal Care Center, Cats $13 Until Oct. 31
TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll
First Eight Cases of Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
First Eight Cases of Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds in L.A. County
Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 18: Planning Commission to Consider Assisted Living Facility
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 18: Planning Commission to Consider Assisted Living Facility
California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
This week, many of us were shocked to hear the recording of four powerful Los Angeles leaders who expressed intolerable, hateful, and racist comments.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
L.A. County Launches Fleet of Medical Field Units to Serve Homeless
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
L.A. County Launches Fleet of Medical Field Units to Serve Homeless
Oct. 19: Hart Board Meets for Public Hearing of HDTA Proposal
A regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Hart Board Meets for Public Hearing of HDTA Proposal
Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Kroger Will Buy Albertsons in $24.6 billion Merger
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
Kroger Will Buy Albertsons in $24.6 billion Merger
Nov. 4: COC Garden Walk Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host a free Garden Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Nov. 4: COC Garden Walk Canyon Country Campus
Nov.11-27: ‘On Golden Pond’ at The MAIN in Newhall
Rehearsals are underway for "On Golden Pond" which opens at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.
Nov.11-27: ‘On Golden Pond’ at The MAIN in Newhall
Oct. 22: Sulphur Springs Celebrates 150 Years Educating Students
The Sulphur Springs Union School District is celebrating 150 Years of Educating Students on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School.
Oct. 22: Sulphur Springs Celebrates 150 Years Educating Students
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,329 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline
New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain
The newest In-N-Out Burger drive thru location in Southern California will open Friday, Oct. 14 in Valencia.
New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain
Oct. 17-21: School Bus Safety Week
School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.
Oct. 17-21: School Bus Safety Week
Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube
Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club is asking for your help as volunteers and donors to benefit local SCV veterans.
Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event
TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory
Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory
Bill Miranda | ARTober Festivities
The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures.
Bill Miranda | ARTober Festivities
