Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 9
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
| Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
City of Santa Clarita Adult Softball League

Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.

Registration opens Wednesday, March 10, for Sunday leagues, which start on March 28, and weeknight leagues, which start the week of April 5. The registration window will close Monday, March 22, and early sign-ups are highly encouraged as limited space is available in each league.

The cost to register is $270 per team, with a $100 deposit paid during registration to secure a team’s spot. The full registration cost must be paid by the end of the business day on March 22.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Softball Leagues are required to operate under current Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders. All players must follow safety protocols put in place, including maintaining physical distancing of six feet, wearing an appropriate face covering and practicing good hand hygiene, such as hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer. Failure to follow set protocols will result in suspension from the league without a refund.

For more information about the Adult Softball Leagues and to register, please visit santa-clarita.com/softball or contact the City’s Adult Sports Office at (661) 290-2240 or by email at adultsports@santa-clarita.com.
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule

Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita

CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney

Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes

Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
