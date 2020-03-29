[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
| Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
LOC file photo: Fort Tejon State Historic Park

 

California State Parks today announced it is temporarily closing vehicle access at all 280 state parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices. During this pandemic disease, every person has a role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. Protecting individuals, families and communities comes down to common sense.

As such, the public is reminded to adhere to the following guidance:

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Stay close to home when you get outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

– Venture out only with people in your immediate household.

– Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy neighborhood parks.

– Always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating in the outdoors. If you cannot maintain physical distancing, leave the park.

– Do not congregate in parks.

To date, the department has implemented various safety measures such as temporarily closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers in the State Parks System; cancelling all events; and closing vehicular traffic at certain parks and beaches, and fully closing others.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting Californians from COVID-19. State Parks is monitoring the situation closely and is following guidance provided by the Governor’s Office via the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Protecting visitors and all who take care of state parks from the exposure to the pandemic disease is a top priority for the State of California.

State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing at all state park units, and if the safety measures implemented thus far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close parks, including trails, bathrooms and other amenities.

State Parks has developed a one-stop resource center––www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve––to find park safety and closure information, and messaging and graphics from the “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks” social media awareness campaign. Please check this webpage regularly, as it will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
FULL STORY...
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
Recreation Facilities Closed in National Forests Statewide
The USDA Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Region closed developed recreation facilities in Angeles National Forest and National Forests throughout California on Friday.
Recreation Facilities Closed in National Forests Statewide
Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production
President Donald Trump on Friday used the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass ventilator production so hospitals across the U.S. have enough to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Trump Uses Wartime Law to Force Ventilator Production
%d bloggers like this: