Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.

Items on the agenda include discussion of four pending bills: Assembly Bill 291 (local emergency preparedness and mitigation fund); Assembly Bill 953 (land use – accessory dwelling units); Senate Bill 773 (land use – accessory dwelling units); and Senate Bill 797 (water resources, permit to appropriate, application procedure).

The meeting will take place in the Orchard Room of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the agenda and associated documents online, click here.