Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit

A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.

An art exhibit entitled “Out of LA” will showcase rural landscapes, horses, wild animals, people and unusual perspectives of plants or animals at the Agua Dulce Women’s Club.

The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Jack Rhead scored twice as California State University, Northridge, defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-1 in the final men’s soccer exhibition for the Matadors Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide.

Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range. When the heat of summer finally fades and you begin make your plans for adventures in the outdoors, the Tejon Ranch Conservancy invites you to join one of the upcoming tours on the ranch and beyond.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., that will focus on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

The Santa Clarita City Council returns from its summer hiatus and will meet in open session Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Aug. 24 between 4-6 p.m. at Panera Bread in Canyon Country, 19185 Golden Valley Road.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,274 new cases countywide and 125 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, have been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

The New Arts Foundation presents ‘High as the Sky’, a group art show running Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 at the historic Great Hall/Long Hall in West Hollywood, California.

Valencia Based H2scan Adds Senior Executives Valencia based H2scan, a world leader in providing sensors for hydrogen economy applications with electric utilities, energy and industrial markets, today announced it has hired Jordan Ferguson to direct the company’s expansion in Europe as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy and additionally, Jeff Donato who will lead the expansion of H2scan’s impact in the power industry for hydrogen safety and reliability.

Aug. 21: DEA Recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention, Awareness Day On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita Santa Clarita offers something you just don’t see in other cities, ideal places for any type and style of event imaginable.

Aug. 31: SCV Water to Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The session will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School in the Multi-purpose Room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.