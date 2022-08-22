header image

1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit
| Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Lucky
Lucky by Jane Mick.


An art exhibit entitled “Out of LA” will showcase rural landscapes, horses, wild animals, people and unusual perspectives of plants or animals at the Agua Dulce Women’s Club.

It will be on display one day only on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at 3320 Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Artists exhibiting are: Angela Phillips, Bob Skerstonas, Charlene Worthley, Donna Goldstein, Ellen Rundle, Jane Mick, Jerry Cowart, Jane Thorpe, Kris Reinke, Laurie Morgan, Meressa Naftulin, Olga Kaczmar, Patty O’Hearn, Paula, Diggs, Robin M Cohen, and Therese Verner.

For more information, scroll down to see flyer.

Crossing the River

Crossing the River by JerryCowart.

Lady Bug in Glazer Field

Lady Bug in Glazer Field by Olga Kaczmar.

Misty Morning

Misty Morning by Meressa Naftulin.
