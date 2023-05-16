Agua Dulce Women’s Club Celebrates Grand Reopening

The Agua Dulce Women’s Club recently celebrated the grand reopening of its renovated clubhouse. To celebrate the reopening of the clubhouse the community commemorated the day at the new clubhouse.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office presented a $5,000 check to the Women’s Club so they can purchase new audio/visual equipment that will help them conduct community meetings both virtually and in-person.

“I look forward to what this next chapter holds for this outstanding organization,” said Barger in a statement announcing her office’s donation to the club.

The Agua Dulce Women’s Club was organized Sept. 23, 1948 and is a non-profit organization providing the only community owned building in town.

The building offers a historic meeting place for community organizations and public and private events. Now the building has completed the planned renovations, it will also serve as the casualty collection center for the Agua Dulce Disaster Preparedness Coalition providing food and shelter for the 1,700-plus homes in a rural community that may become isolated from emergency services in the event of fire or other natural disaster.

The Agua Dulce Women’s Club also hosts recreational and educational opportunities for the benefit of the community, placing special emphasis on activities, scholarships and support for the children of Agua Dulce.

Meetings of the Agua Dulce Women’s Club are open to all interested adults,

For more information on the Agua Dulce Women’s Club and clubhouse rental visit https://adwc.org.

