header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
| Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020

Air Quality AdvisoryAir quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.

An air quality advisory for sensitive groups/individuals has also been issued for the following areas:

– East San Fernando Valley

– West San Fernando Valley

– West San Gabriel Valley

– South San Gabriel Valley

– East San Gabriel Valley

– Pomona/Walnut Valley

The air will be unhealthy for all individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains.

In areas with air quality unhealthy for all, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis advises people living or working in these areas to minimize outdoor activities, reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and take more breaks during all outdoor activities. People who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better, and stay indoors as much as possible. Everyone should watch for symptoms.

In areas with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals, people who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, keep activity outdoors short, and watch for symptoms. For everyone else, it’s ok to be active outside and watch for symptoms.

Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.

If symptoms occur, these are signs to take it easier, stop all activity, go indoors, or use quick-relief medicines as prescribed. If symptoms don’t improve, get medical help.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
The MakerSpace at College of the Canyons donated 100 face shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday,  Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley have submitted a required learning continuity and attendance plan, or LCP, to the Los Angeles County Office of Education due to distance learning.
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
SCV Water celebrated the completion of its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility during a virtual ribbon cutting Monday.
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
The California Department of Education has worked closely with technology companies to make available more than 500,000 more computing devices for California students in need
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
%d bloggers like this: