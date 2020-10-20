Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
An air quality advisory for sensitive groups/individuals was also issued for the following areas:
– West San Fernando Valley
– East San Fernando Valley
– East San Gabriel Valley
– San Gabriel Mountains
In areas with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals, people who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, keep activity outdoors short, and watch for symptoms. For everyone else, it’s ok to be active outside and watch for symptoms.
Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.
If symptoms occur, these are signs to take it easier, stop all activity, go indoors, or use quick-relief medicines as prescribed. If symptoms don’t improve, get medical help. For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
