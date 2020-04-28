Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020

By Press Release

scv air quality

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Tuesday, April 28, in the following areas:

– Santa Clarita Valley

– San Gabriel Mountains

– East San Gabriel Valley

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the East San Gabriel Valley area with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website atwww.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

